£7 Aldi dupe of £18 Bum Bum Cream will firm up your rear in only 28 days

The Booty Balm will firm up booties in time for summer. Picture: Aldi

By Mared Parry

The tropical-scented dupe is an absolute steal at only £7 and has received rave reviews already.

A bargain 'booty cream' from Aldi has sent fans of the pricier alternative into a frenzy as it's matching up and has sold out in endless stores across the country.

The Lacura Booty Balm costs a miniscule £6.99 from the cut-price supermarket and has currently sold out online and is hard to get a hold of in stores.

The bargain cream has already sold out online. Picture: Lacura

Lacura Booty Balm, £6.99 from Aldi

It's been compared to the highly popular Brazilian Bum Bum Cream by Sol de Janeiro, with one woman rating the dupe so highly that she "could quite happily dive into a pool of this and smother myself in it until I'm coated all over."

If that's not a five-star rating we don't know what is!?

Aldi's Lacura range is always full of bargain alternatives to luxury beauty and skincare products, and unlike many high-street and supermarket dupes, they actually work.

Read more: The best high street beauty bargains, from Poundland to Aldi

The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is a beauty fan favourite and has been for years. Picture: Feel Unique

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, £18 from FeelUnique

In trials 100% of users claimed their skin felt firmer after just 28 days of use, with 75% saying they saw an improvement in skin elasticity.

The £6.99 Lacura cream has amassed loads of positive comments on the website, despite it only being for sale for a few weeks.

Those with lumps and bumps will see a difference with the Aldi dupe. Picture: Aldi

This fan of the product calls it 'gorgeous' and 'luxurious'. Picture: Aldi

This enthusiastic customer said it smells good enough to eat. Picture: Aldi

The Booty Balm has had dozens of five-star reviews, with users far and wide taking to the website's comment section to express their love for the steal of a product.

Many stated that they're stocking up on the great value firming cream and that it smells incredible.

We're not sure about you but we're off to Aldi, stat!