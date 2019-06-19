£7 Aldi dupe of £18 Bum Bum Cream will firm up your rear in only 28 days

19 June 2019, 12:34

The Booty Balm will firm up booties in time for summer
The Booty Balm will firm up booties in time for summer. Picture: Aldi
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The tropical-scented dupe is an absolute steal at only £7 and has received rave reviews already.

A bargain 'booty cream' from Aldi has sent fans of the pricier alternative into a frenzy as it's matching up and has sold out in endless stores across the country.

The Lacura Booty Balm costs a miniscule £6.99 from the cut-price supermarket and has currently sold out online and is hard to get a hold of in stores.

The bargain cream has already sold out online
The bargain cream has already sold out online. Picture: Lacura

Lacura Booty Balm, £6.99 from Aldi

It's been compared to the highly popular Brazilian Bum Bum Cream by Sol de Janeiro, with one woman rating the dupe so highly that she "could quite happily dive into a pool of this and smother myself in it until I'm coated all over."

If that's not a five-star rating we don't know what is!?

Aldi's Lacura range is always full of bargain alternatives to luxury beauty and skincare products, and unlike many high-street and supermarket dupes, they actually work.

Read more: The best high street beauty bargains, from Poundland to Aldi

The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is a beauty fan favourite and has been for years
The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is a beauty fan favourite and has been for years. Picture: Feel Unique

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, £18 from FeelUnique

In trials 100% of users claimed their skin felt firmer after just 28 days of use, with 75% saying they saw an improvement in skin elasticity.

The £6.99 Lacura cream has amassed loads of positive comments on the website, despite it only being for sale for a few weeks.

Those with lumps and bumps will see a difference with the Aldi dupe
Those with lumps and bumps will see a difference with the Aldi dupe. Picture: Aldi
This fan of the product calls it 'gorgeous' and 'luxurious'
This fan of the product calls it 'gorgeous' and 'luxurious'. Picture: Aldi
This enthusiastic customer said it smells good enough to eat
This enthusiastic customer said it smells good enough to eat. Picture: Aldi

The Booty Balm has had dozens of five-star reviews, with users far and wide taking to the website's comment section to express their love for the steal of a product.

Many stated that they're stocking up on the great value firming cream and that it smells incredible.

We're not sure about you but we're off to Aldi, stat!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Parents are offering a small fortune to a filmmaker to document their child's early days

Parents want to pay someone £50k to make a documentary about their children
The treatment banishes zits straight away

These spot-removing stickers will vanish your pimples overnight, but they won't be in stock for long!
People are obsessed with the prawn hack, and have been trying it themselves

This genius hack shows you how to peel prawns in seconds

Kate has just announced her new collection and it launches tomorrow on Very

Kate Wright's just launched a brand new summer collection with Very and we want everything

Celebrities

Joe Swash posted a VERY honest picture of Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash shares cute photo of Stacey Solomon conked out on the sofa with baby Rex

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Is your dog the naughtiest in the land? Read on...

Britain's naughtiest dog sought out for new Channel 5 documentary

TV & Movies

The stunning pharmacist is 28

Who is Anna Vakili and who is she coupled up with? Love Island contestant and pharmacist from London

TV & Movies

Amy's family have pleaded with the public to leave her alone

Amy Hart's family release Instagram statement after Love Island star's bombarded with DEATH THREATS

Celebrities

Your forgotten Disney VHS tapes could make you a fortune

Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth £14,000 if you flog them on eBay

News

Love Island fans concerned Lucie has quit the show after Joe's booted out of the villa

Has Lucie QUIT Love Island? Fans speculate she's left the villa after Joe's dumping

TV & Movies

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from?

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning star's white summer midi dress

Celebrities