High Street beauty bargains: Best buys from Poundland to Aldi

By Nicola Bonn

Everyone from Primark to Poundland is doing beauty. Heart's Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn picks her top beauty bargains that are hiding in the most unexpected places

I think there's something really exciting about making a great beauty discovery in an unexpected place. Finding your new favourite face cream at your local supermarket or an amazing red lippie at your favourite clothes store is for me a bit like coming across a priceless antique at a car boot sale. It's great fun and often unexpected.

Your local shops are brimming with high quality, really well formulated and affordable beauty products all waiting to be explored.

It seems like everyone's getting in on the act, with everyone from supermarkets to fashion brands adding beauty and skincare ranges to their shelves.

Here are some of my top picks...

Poundland

Last year Poundland launched it's #6 range, six products ranging from micellar water to night creams designed to give you a complete beauty regime for just SIX quid.

Bloggers particularly couldn't get enough of and an anti-ageing collagen filler which contains collagen, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and algae extract to fight visible signs of ageing.

Primark

You've probably come across the Alex Steinherr range at Primark but if you haven't I can wholeheartedly recommend it (particularly for oily/blemish prone skin types).

Alex formulated the range with some top Cosmetic Scientists including the amazing Lorna Radford from Enkos Cosmetics and the formulas are vegan and cruelty free.

Try the Pollution Solution Gel Oil Free Hydrator (£5) if you live in the city and want protection from all the grime and yuckiness and the low PH Sulphate free cleanser to effectively cleanse your face without stripping it of its natural oils.

Marks and Spencer

M&S Beauty is huge. They not only stock loads of really exciting well known brands but I'm also a big fan of their Autograph Collection.

Next time you're in store stock up on some Nuxe Reve de Miel lip balm £10.50 here

The Autograph Radiant Skin Foundation is £14 here and is great if you want your coverage light/ medium and very glowy. I'd argue that this foundation is up there with some more expensive alternatives from Giorgio Armani and Chanel.

Aldi

More and more women are raving about the Lacura Caviar Face Range from Aldi.

Their Illumination Day Cream is £7 and when it launched was compared on numerous occasions to the La Prairie equivalent which costs around £200.

The range contains some great ingredients including caviar extract which is a fantastic pro-ageing ingredient, hyaluronic acid to moisturise and plump and snow algae.

You can buy the day and night creams online for £6.99 each.

