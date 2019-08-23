Boots launch a Harry Potter-themed beauty advent calendar for this Christmas

The new calendar will be full of treats for any beauty fanatics. Picture: PA/Boots

By Mared Parry

Beauty-obsessed muggles everywhere will be blown away when they receive this amazing new calendar.

Move over chocolate calendars! Beauty advent calendars have been the newest craze for Christmas for the past couple of years, and it seems like everyone is jumping on the bandwagon (not that we're complaining!)

And Boots has just made every Harry Potter lover's dream come true with their newest announcement - a wizarding beauty calendar, that comes all in pink.

The new calendar is pink and white with some small blue details. Picture: Boots

The new festive beauty treat will be filled with different beauty hair and skincare products - all Potter themed of course.

Costing you £35 for the whole set, it's pretty affordable in comparison to a lot of the other beauty advent calendars out there, such as the Charlotte Tilbury or the Liberty London options, as they'll set you back hundreds of pounds.

There hasn't been much information revealed about the new Harry Potter calendar revealed yet other than it will include mini bath bombs, nail varnishes and even Harry Potter eye masks.

Boots did something similar last year. Picture: Boots

It'll go on sale exclusively on the Boots website on October 1st, and will then be stocked in the majority of stores from November 4th.

Last year, the high street beauty and healthcare store released a very similar calendar, which included some amazing gifts, such as wand makeup brushes, golden snitch bath bombs and nail polishes for each house.

Let's hope they do just as good a job this year - we can't wait to find out exactly what is hiding for us behind those calendar doors!