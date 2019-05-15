Budget £12.95 coffee scrub hailed as 'pure magic' for banishing stretch marks

15 May 2019, 13:23

The Frank Body scrub comes in many varieties
The Frank Body scrub comes in many varieties. Picture: PA/Frank Body

The Frank Body scrubs are described as 'cellulite busting' and 'stretch mark fading', and rave reviews prove they actually work!

An amazing scrub that sells for less than £13 has been praised by women with stretch marks, who claim it's banished them.

The Original Coffee Scrub by Frank Body is only £12.95 and is available on their website, and has received glowing recommendations from a number of happy customers.

The @frankfeedback Instagram account posts different customers' before and after pics, advertising the product's abilities.

There are dozens of incredible comparison pictures for potential customers to admire, and existing ones have commented about their personal success with Frank Body's products.

Read more: Stacey Solomon embraces her stretch marks in a bikini pics

One named Alana commented: "This helped after my first baby but i need it again!

"4 months after baby number 2 and i need more of this miracle stuff"

Original Coffee Scrub, £12.95, Frank Body - buy here

We will definitely be getting our hands on a pack of the coffee scrub, but if coffee isn't your thing you can always grab another one of the varieties.

There's a coconut, cacao, peppermint and even a birthday cake version of the scrub, as well as many other products.

