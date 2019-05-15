Pregnant Stacey Solomon embraces ‘stretch marks and cellulite' in unedited bikini photo

Stacey Solomon shared a candid new photo with her followers. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey has admitted "it's hard to be kind to yourself" in a candid new post on social media.

Pregnant Stacey Solomon has been praised by her fans after sharing an unedited snap of her bikini body on Instagram.

In the powerful post, 29-year-old Stacey - who is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joe Swash - urges women to embrace their "stretch marks, veins, cellulite and muffin tops".

Seen sitting in a paddling pool in her back garden, the Loose Women star’s blossoming bump is on full display as she tried to cool off in the warm weather.

“Out in the garden doing all I can to cool down,” she wrote alongside it.

“Even though it’s only 20• however I feel like I’m in an oven! 😂 This week It’s mental health awareness week, and the theme this year is body image. Something I feel so passionately about.“

Stacey then went on to insist everyone should feel comfortable in their own skin, as she continued: “I’m posting to try and spread some body cheer... Our bodies are incredible. No matter what society makes you feel, YOU ARE ENOUGH.

“What we look like does not define us. I try so hard to make a conscious effort every day of being kind to myself and loving who I am inside and out.”

Opening up about her own confidence issues, the mum of three - who has sons Zach, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton from previous relationships - told her 1.5million followers to “give themselves a break”.

“It doesn’t come easily but it serves a huge reward,” she said.

“No one has the power to make you feel a certain way, that power is yours! So let’s take the power back and do all we can to reverse the damage that conditioning has done to us and how we view ourselves.

“Let’s give ourselves a bloomin break and try to accept who we are no matter how different!"

Stacey and Joe announced their baby news in February. Picture: PA Images

The telly star added: “Stretch marks, veins, cellulite, muffin tops, scars, grey hairs, are beautiful and it’s what makes us US. We are ALL unique, and that is beautiful. You are the only you there is and THAT, in my opinion is perfection! 💙 #BeBodyKind”

And fans have been quick to praise Stacey for her candid confession, with one writing: “You couldn’t of put it more perfect 🙌”

“Very powerful message Stacey and what an incredible imagine you are showing your boys!! Accept Women as they are never try to change them. 😂💕,” said another.

While a third added: “You look amazing! I love that you never edit your photos and always post photos without make up! Such a good role model!"

This comes after X Factor star Stacey opened up about her guilt in having three children with three different men in a chat with Closer on Tuesday.

She confessed she often gets taken the mickey out of by her friends, telling the magazine: “There’s a stigma about having babies with different partners.

“I’ve definitely felt pressure from people – people I don’t know, and even people I do know.

“Even those close to me have had their opinions on it, and that can hurt.”