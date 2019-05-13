Stacey Solomon shares adorable photos from star-studded baby shower

13 May 2019, 17:18

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announced they were expecting a new baby in February
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announced they were expecting a new baby in February. Picture: PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon celebrated the imminent arrival of her baby with a lavish party in Essex.

Ahead of welcoming her first child with boyfriend Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon celebrated with a incredible baby shower in Essex on Sunday (May 12th).

The expectant mum - who already has sons Zach, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - took to Instagram to share some gorgeous snaps from the star-studded bash.

The first snap sees Stacey in a off-the-shoulder white dress which shows off her blossoming baby bump.

Alongside the photo, the 29-year-old wrote: “Baby shower spam 😬😬 I can’t begin to describe what a wonderful day I’ve had. Thank you to everyone who made my baby shower so special! I am such a lucky lady.

“Love you all to the moon and back! Me and bump are in our element! And apologies in advance for all of the shower spam that’s about to follow 😂😂”

READ MORE: There's no glowing, Stacey Solomon jokes about pregnancy sweat

True to her word, the Loose Women panelist went on to share more pictures from the special day.

In another post, Stacey’s youngest son Leighton is planting a kiss on her growing tummy as she grins down at him.

Penning an emotional message, the star said: “I think this is my favourite picture ever. I know there’s a lots of baby shower spam going on right now but I can’t help myself. I feel on top of the world.

“I am so privileged to have such an incredible family and friends. I will be forever grateful for the memories from today. Love you all to the moon and stars and back again. Also thank you to all of the lovely messages and well wishes from everyone on here.

She then added: “Crying with happiness right now 💜”

Quick to comment on the photos, one fan wrote: “You look absolutely stunning! Glad you had an amazing day ❤️❤️❤️”

READ MORE: Ruth Langsford ‘reveals’ Stacey Solomon's baby's gender on live TV

“Beautiful photos you look amazing,” said another, while a third added: “What a gorgeous picture of ur beautiful boy kissing your bump.”

The I'm A Celeb star’s event - held at the Woolston Manor Golf Course & Country Club - was also jam-packed full of celebs including Andrea McLean, Jane Moore, Ashley Roberts and Candice Brown.

The luxury party included a saxophone player, a series of flower walls, a huge cake as well as some adorable 'Baby' biscuits and even a sweet stand.

Stacey and Joe, 37, started dating back in 2015, and confirmed they were expecting their first child together in February this year.

