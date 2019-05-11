There's no glowing, Stacey Solomon jokes about pregnancy sweat

11 May 2019, 11:12

Stacey Solomon gets real about pregnancy.
Stacey Solomon gets real about pregnancy. Picture: Getty

Mum-to-be Stacey Solomon highlights the reality of pregnancy announcing there's no such thing as glowing.

Solomon, 29, shared a candid photo on Instagram Friday night saying she can't cool off.

"My ever so cool Friday night is going to consist of, downloading and watching as much trashy TV as physically possible, while googling ways to stay cool while another human is inhabiting me."

"That pregnancy glow everyone keeps banging on about is a myth. It’s all sweat. I’m constantly covered in a glaze of perspiration."

Her followers jumped in to commiserate and suggest relief from cool baths and ice pops.

The Loose Women panelist is pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Joe Swash. The couple announced the pregnancy in February.

She's been praised for sharing honest photos and updates during her pregnancy that many women can completely understand.

Read More: Stacey Solomon asks mums about her furry bump.

In a video she posted last week she joked that anyone offended by unshaved legs is "more than welcome to pop over and assist me in shaving them as I'm unable to reach below the knee."

Today’s @loosewomen outfit, minty fresh 😂... As I’ve gone to post this and watched it back I’ve noticed my leg situation 😂 For anyone who is offended you’re more than welcome to pop over and assist me in shaving them as I’m unable to reach below the knee. 😂😂 SorryNotSorry 💚 all outfit details @mothershoppers 💚

Posted by Stacey Solomon on Wednesday, 1 May 2019

The former X-Factor star is known for sharing her opinions on motherhood on Instagram, Twitter and even Loose Women.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon opens up about the hardships of home schooling

