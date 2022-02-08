Cult beauty products 2022: CBD skincare, bond repair, retinol and dewy highlighters

8 February 2022, 22:33 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 22:49

Upgrade your beauty bag with some exciting new essentials
Upgrade your beauty bag with some exciting new essentials. Picture: Heart
Update your make-up bag and beauty stash with these cult products designed to make life a touch easier - and much more glam.

amika The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask

It is infused with plant butters and vegan protein to feed your tresses
It is infused with plant butters and vegan protein to feed your tresses. Picture: Heart

This ultra-rich, ultra-moisturising hair mask is clinically proven to significantly reduce breakage and prevent future damage after just one use.

It's packed with bond cure technology and plant butters (mango butter extract, borage oil and shea butter) and vegan proteins to lend the formula an abundance of conditioning omega fatty acids, vitamins and minerals.

All amika products are cruelty-free, and come in 100% recyclable packaging made from post-consumer recycled plastic.

So it's good for your hair and the planet.

Buy now: Cult Beauty, £28

Aurelia London

CBD skincare
CBD skincare. Picture: Heart

The multi-award winning Aurelia range is made from 100% pure BioOrganic botanicals with no synthetic chemicals or parabens.

The Hydrate & Calm Gel Cream (£58) and the CBD Aqua-Oil Cleanse (£24) include the brand's probiotic formula PROTIDA, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and the highest potency CBD Crystal Isolate.

They're perfect for people with angry and inflamed skin.

Buy now: Aurelia

Tria 4X

The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x can save you time and money
The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4x can save you time and money. Picture: Heart

Forget wasting time (and money) on pricey waxing appointments, disposable razors and other hair removal paraphenalia, zap your way to hair-free skin with the Tria 4X.

It uses actual lasers (diode) which are proven to be more effective long-term and remove the hair faster than IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal devices.

Buy now: Tria Beauty, £375

Batiste Naturally Dry-Shampoo

Batiste's new range is inspired by nature and made with 100% natural extracts that harness the power of plants to give you refreshed hair in-between washes.

The vegan-friendly formula has three scents, and is built upon rice starch which instantly absorbs excess oils without stripping your hair’s inner moisture.

Buy now: Boots, £2.83

Ilody Luxmi Hydrating Serum

This is made from tonka beans
This is made from tonka beans. Picture: Heart

Let tonka bean ferment supercharge your skin's luminescence and give you a gorgeous other worldly glow.

Tonka beans are already commonly used in the fragrance industry as they contain notes of vanilla, caramel and almond for a richly warm scent.

But, these magic beans also have profound effects on the skin - as just a few dabs of this luxe serum will show.

Buy now: ilody, £72

Hot Tools Pro Signature Detachable Volumiser

This styler will give you the 90s hair you've always dreamed of
This styler will give you the 90s hair you've always dreamed of. Picture: Heart

Step out with hair like Rachel Green from an old episode of Friends with just a few strokes of this handy styling tool.

It combines fast drying with exceptional volumising and styling, and its Detachable Volumiser adds volume and shape to all hair types.

It's Direct ION® Technology and Thermaglide™ Ceramic Coating leave hair looking healthy and shiny for salon-finish results.

Buy now: Argos, £79.99

Skin + Me

Skin + Me customers are given a formula designed just for them
Skin + Me customers are given a formula designed just for them. Picture: Heart

Tretinoin is a synthetic vitamin A used to treat acne and sun-damaged skin, and also lessen the appearance of surface wrinkles, fine lines, and darks spots.

Skin + Me formulate personalised concentrations of Tretinoin that no other UK pharmacy provide.

These off the shelf formulations can be associated with frequent, unpleasant side effects (dry skin, irritation, and peeling) which are avoided when using Skin + Me's personalised plan.

Buy now: Skin + Me, £24.99

Superfly Soap

The all-vegan range is affordable but packed full of premium ingredients
The all-vegan range is affordable but packed full of premium ingredients. Picture: Supafly

Superfly Soap has unveiled a range of vegan and sustainably made luxury skincare products which promise high-performance and anti-aging benefits, without the high price tag.

The new products in the range include a Protect Day Cream with Papaya Extract, Nourish Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrating Serum with Hyaluronic Acid and Replenish Eye Cream with Vitamin C and Squalane.

Buy now: Superfly Soap, prices start from £12

