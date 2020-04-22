A hair stylist has revealed exactly how to get salon curls using toilet roll tubes

22 April 2020, 15:08

You can create the look at home
You can create the look at home. Picture: Ozzie Rizzo London

If you're not the best when it comes to using hot tools, give this method a whirl.

A hair stylist has revealed his amazing heat-free method for curling hair to a salon standard using rubbish from around the house.

Ozzie Rizzo London has encouraged women to get creative with the way they style their tresses for their Zoom dates or virtual quizzes with friends, by releasing a tutorial for getting bouncy curls.

READ MORE: When will the hairdressers and salons re-open in the UK?

For flawless curls, all you need is a couple items
For flawless curls, all you need is a couple items. Picture: Ozzie Rizzo London

Everyone's been stocking up on the loo roll recently, and if you've been hoarding the toilet roll's cardboard tubes instead of throwing them away, you'll be able to give this look a try.

You need about 10 tubes, and a handful of hair clips to hold them in place, that is all!

1. Wash the hair, comb it through and then dry it with a paddle brush to keep things smooth.

You should section your hair before putting the tubes in
You should section your hair before putting the tubes in. Picture: Ozzie Rizzo London

2. Apply a small drop of smoothing cream or oil and run the product through the hair with fingers.

3. Section your hair into three/four inches wide partings.

4. Grab a loo roll and starting from the end of a section, wrap the hair around the roll and continue upwards, before securing each section with a bobby pin. For this you want to make sure to always roll backwards away from the face.

All you need is some toilet roll and clips
All you need is some toilet roll and clips. Picture: Ozzie Rizzo London

5. Repeat around the whole head, using about 10 rolls.

6. Apply a generous amount of hairspray to the hair.

7. Using a hairdryer, hold heat onto each roll for 10 seconds, and unclip and unravel each roll slowly.

Apply heat to the rolls for 10 seconds et voila!
Apply heat to the rolls for 10 seconds et voila! Picture: Ozzie Rizzo

8. Continue around the whole head, brush through with a wide tooth comb or soft brush, and you're done!

Ozzie Rizzo, the company's CEO explained: "We know how frustrated our clients are that they can't maintain their luscious locks. 

"And, while we are unable to get ready and go out to meet people, getting up in the mornings and getting dressed will help us to maintain a positive state of mind, and will ensure we're ready for any video calls and meetings. 

"Plus a little TLC for your hair at home is a great way to pass some time, and learn a new self-pampering skill."

The finished look is amazing
The finished look is amazing. Picture: Ozzie Rizzo London

He added: "We are getting lots of requests for tips and advice on how to create an easy to create style at home, so we thought we'd help you all out with a step-by-step guide to create one of our most popular looks from your own home without the need to invest in rollers."

We're not sure about you but we're going to try this right now!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Split families will feel the pressure of the lockdown

Separated couples who exploit lockdown rules to stop parents seeing children could face court action
These 'high touch' areas should be disinfected more than most

Experts warn of ‘high touch’ areas in your home that you should be disinfecting regularly
How economy flying could look in the future

How flying economy could change after coronavirus - including hygiene screens and backward seats
Holly Willoughby's dress is from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black silk polkadot dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Primark could use a sale to shift their excess stock due to the pandemic

Primark post-lockdown 'bumper sale' on the cards after retailer builds up £1.5billion of unsold stock

Trending on Heart

Too Hot To Handle's Matthew Smith has been on TV before

Too Hot To Handle's Matthew 'Jesus' Smith is unrecognisable on America's Next Top Model

TV & Movies

The Too Hot To Handle narrator is Desiree Burch

Who is the Too Hot To Handle narrator?

TV & Movies

Michael Sheen was very convincing as Chris Tarrant

Fia Tarrant's son mistakes Quiz star Michael Sheen for grandad Chris... and actor is thrilled

Celebrities

The Tapper family star on Gogglebox together

Gogglebox's Amy Tapper credits dad Jonathan's three stone weight loss for coronavirus recovery

Celebrities

Our Girl fans are convinced Elvis isn't dead

Is Elvis still alive in Our Girl? Theories and conspiracies

TV & Movies

EastEnders viewers noticed Kat missing from EastEnders

Where is Kat in EastEnders? And was actress Jessie Wallace suspended from the soap?

TV & Movies