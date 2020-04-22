A hair stylist has revealed exactly how to get salon curls using toilet roll tubes

You can create the look at home. Picture: Ozzie Rizzo London

If you're not the best when it comes to using hot tools, give this method a whirl.

A hair stylist has revealed his amazing heat-free method for curling hair to a salon standard using rubbish from around the house.

Ozzie Rizzo London has encouraged women to get creative with the way they style their tresses for their Zoom dates or virtual quizzes with friends, by releasing a tutorial for getting bouncy curls.

For flawless curls, all you need is a couple items. Picture: Ozzie Rizzo London

Everyone's been stocking up on the loo roll recently, and if you've been hoarding the toilet roll's cardboard tubes instead of throwing them away, you'll be able to give this look a try.

You need about 10 tubes, and a handful of hair clips to hold them in place, that is all!

1. Wash the hair, comb it through and then dry it with a paddle brush to keep things smooth.

You should section your hair before putting the tubes in. Picture: Ozzie Rizzo London

2. Apply a small drop of smoothing cream or oil and run the product through the hair with fingers.

3. Section your hair into three/four inches wide partings.

4. Grab a loo roll and starting from the end of a section, wrap the hair around the roll and continue upwards, before securing each section with a bobby pin. For this you want to make sure to always roll backwards away from the face.

All you need is some toilet roll and clips. Picture: Ozzie Rizzo London

5. Repeat around the whole head, using about 10 rolls.

6. Apply a generous amount of hairspray to the hair.

7. Using a hairdryer, hold heat onto each roll for 10 seconds, and unclip and unravel each roll slowly.

Apply heat to the rolls for 10 seconds et voila! Picture: Ozzie Rizzo

8. Continue around the whole head, brush through with a wide tooth comb or soft brush, and you're done!

Ozzie Rizzo, the company's CEO explained: "We know how frustrated our clients are that they can't maintain their luscious locks.

"And, while we are unable to get ready and go out to meet people, getting up in the mornings and getting dressed will help us to maintain a positive state of mind, and will ensure we're ready for any video calls and meetings.

"Plus a little TLC for your hair at home is a great way to pass some time, and learn a new self-pampering skill."

The finished look is amazing. Picture: Ozzie Rizzo London

He added: "We are getting lots of requests for tips and advice on how to create an easy to create style at home, so we thought we'd help you all out with a step-by-step guide to create one of our most popular looks from your own home without the need to invest in rollers."

We're not sure about you but we're going to try this right now!