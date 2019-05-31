Does laser hair removal work, how much does the treatment cost and how many sessions do I need?

Everything you need to know about laser hair removal: does it hurt? How much does it cost? And where is the best place to go?

Does the idea of never having to shave your legs again ever in your life sound too good to be true? Well, we have good news.

No longer is being permanently hair-free confined to our dreams and the likes of Kim Kardashian. Because laser hair removal is not only growing in popularity, but also accessibility.

We tried out Primelase HR, a new incredibly powerful laser hair removal machine that promises even better results than its competing devices. Here's everything you need to know.

Where is the best place to go for laser hair removal?

Primelase HR is a whopping 10 times more powerful than other laser devices, and requires just half the sessions than normal IPLs.

We went down to the London Welbeck Street clinic in Marylebone, London, to get hair removal on our legs - and even after just one session we knew we'd come to the right place.

Primelase HR destroys, rather than damages, the hair follicles - meaning that results are more likely to be permanent.

The machine is incredibly fast, and delivers amazing results - after just one session, the hair was growing back slowly and sporadically. And it takes just six sessions to destroy all the hair follicles for good.

Is laser hair removal painful?

We won't lie, the process wasn't comfortable. But it was definitely no worse than waxing, and part of the Primelase process is that they use gel to cool your skin first and ensure the process is as pain-free as possible.

Is laser hair removal expensive? What's the price?

Given the fact it's permanent, laser hair removal actually works out to be cheaper than waxing in the long-run - although it will of course be one bulk cost rather than spread out over a long period of time like regular waxing is.

And the speed of the Primelase HR device means that they offer very competitive prices.

Is laser hair removal permanent?

Opting for Primelase HR is a great way to ensure permanent results, due to the fact that it destroys the hair follicles over the six sessions.

Is laser hair removal suitable for all skin types?

According to the clinic: "The combination of Primelases four wavelengths means that all kinds of patients can be treated without limitation of phototype, hair type or time of year with the maximum effectiveness and security."

How long does the hair removal treatment last?

The speed of the Primelase HR device means that the overall process is far speedier than many of its competitors - and full legs only take around 10 minutes.

