These multi-purpose make-up sticks will streamline your beauty routine

These multi-purpose products can save you time AND space. Picture: Heart

By Nicola Bonn

Gone are the days when you needed to lug a bulging make-up bag everywhere with you, now all you need are a few multi-purpose products and you're good to go.

Even though I have a huge make-up collection at home, when I'm on the move I want to carry as few products around with me as possible (and this applies to holidays too).

Make-up sticks are great because they are usually simple to apply, multi-functional and really easy to chuck into your handbag.

All in all, they make perfect sense for time-poor women (who isn't one!) who want to do their make-up quickly and easily wherever they are.

Here are five of my top picks that I can't live without.

NARS The Multiple is the ultimate multi-tasker. Picture: press/brand

NARS The Multiple: £30 here

There is something so iconic about NARS The Multiple sticks.

They give a beautiful flush to the cheeks (my fav shades are Orgasm and Riviera) but can also be used on the lips, eyelids and even your body. They blend really well and are a joy to use.

Glow on the go with the brilliant Milk Makeup stick. Picture: press/brand

Milk Make up Holograph Stick: £23.75 here

This illuminating stick comes in three shades (my favourite is the pink one) and blends in really nicely to give your skin a glowy sheen.

Either apply directly from the stick or blend with your fingers and use it on your cheekbones, under the outer edge of your eyebrow arch and on the bridge of your nose for luminescent skin.

This NYX Foundation stick has a great creamy texture. Picture: press/brand

NYX Mineral Stick Foundation: £12.90 here

This lovely, creamy foundation is as good as far more expensive versions. You can build it up on the entire face to give a medium coverage or just use it to cover problem areas.

I like the way that it belnds and makes the skin look fresh and healthy.

NARS Shadow Sticks blend really well. Picture: press/brand

NARS Shadow Sticks: £22 here

Back to NARS again, their eyeshadow sticks are some of the best out there.

They come in a great range of colours and are blendable and longlasting.

Use them all over the eyelid or to contour around the socket. You could also blend them in along the upper lashline to replace your eyeliner.

A brightening glow giver of a product from Fenty Beauty. Picture: press/brand

Fenty beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skin Stick: £21 here

I love the entire Renty range (the lip products are AMAZING) but these blush/highlighter hybrids are my favourites. Check out the bright orange shade which is called chilli mango. It blends on to brighten the entire face and is surprisingly wearble.

