Five incredible vitamin C products to suit every budget

Vitamin C is one skincare ingredient everyone can benefit from. Picture: Heart

By Nicola Bonn

Vitamin C is a great ingredient that can benefit most of us when used as part of our skincare routine. Our Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn tells us about five of her favourites.

Vitamin C has so many skincare benefits, from brightening the skin to protecting it from environmental damage.

It can reduce pigmentation, dark spots and fine lines and is a really powerful anti-oxidant.

I like to use vitamin C in the morning, immediately after cleansing - it's an ingredient that can really make a difference.

However, with so many products out there, choosing the right one for you, and your budget, can be a bit of a minefield.

That's why I've picked out five of the best products on the market, with something for every budget.

Skinceuticals CE Ferulic

CE Ferulic is a very expensive but brilliant product. Picture: Heart

This is hugely expensive but for me is worth every penny. Skinceuticals CE Ferulic is recommended by dermatologists and skincare experts time and time again for its incredible cocktail of anti-oxidants and high level of Vitamin C.

The addition of Ferulic Acid increases the efficacy of the Vitamin C and also fights free radicals.

One important tip is to make sure you keep the bottle away from light and heat or it will oxidise. You can tell this has happened as it will go from light yellow to amber when this happens, and sadly will be practically useless.

Buy it here for £135

Dermalogica BioLumin C Serum

A high performing vitamin c from Dermalogica. Picture: Dermalogica

This serum is so clever. Vitamin C is a notoriously difficult ingredient to work with as it goes off so easily but this formula is incredibly stable and Dermalogica have used great technology to ensure that it doesn't just sit on the surface of the skin but reaches the skin cells.

Buy it here for £81.50

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum

This Vitamin C serum contains some really interesting ingredients. Picture: Drunk Elephant

This serum is seriously good. Like the Skinceuticals one above, It combines 15% Vitamin C with Vitamin E and Ferulic acid. What makes this serum interesting though is that it also contains pumpkin ferment and pomegranate extracts. The result is that as well as providing all the wonderful benefits of Vitamin C, it also gives a mild exfoliation, the result being glowy, luminous skin.

I don't recommend this serum if you have very sensitive skin as it is quite intense but for most skin types it should give outstanding results.

Buy it here for £67

Garden of Wisdom Vitamin C Serum 23% + Ferulic Acid

An affordable and award winning Vitamin C Serum. Picture: Heart

Garden of Wisdom created a real stir when they introduced this serum.

It's loved by beauty editors and experts alike mainly because unlike many Vitamin C products it doesn't feel gritty or too oily.

Instead, it feels great on the skin, sinking in really quickly and is particularly good at dealing with pigmentation.

Best of all, it's only £10! Buy it here

The Inkey List Vitamin C Serum

This is a great budget option. Picture: Heart

This serum is a no frills, well formulated Vitamin C offering. It shouldn't irritate the skin and the Vitamin C should stay stable so you don't need to worry about it going off.

Like all Inkey List products, it's not the most luxurious of products but it really will do the job!

Buy it here for £7.99

