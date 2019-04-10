Here’s why you should never bleach your roots at home

10 April 2019, 17:34 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 17:38

Put the shop-bought bleach down now
Put the shop-bought bleach down now. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tempted to bleach your roots yourself? Put down the dye now.

Let’s talk about blonde hair for a second.

While the look is timeless and – when done right – the making of a great look, we can’t deny the upkeep is time consuming and expensive.

Which is exactly why people are more often turning to their local chemists for a quick dye kit to do it themselves at home.

But ask yourself this; have you ever heard someone talk about how they successfully bleached their hair at home and got the exact blonde shade they were looking for? No.

In fact, most of the time, people are left with orange roots, damaged hair and a need to wear a hat to work for the next week.

Salon bleaching is better for results and reducing damage
Salon bleaching is better for results and reducing damage. Picture: Heart

As someone who has dealt with this shame, and the stress that comes with it, I took a trip to celebrity hairdresser Stuart Phillips' London salon in Covent Garden to find out why bleaching in a salon is always the way forward.

As you can see from the pictures, my hair was in need of an update, as my roots had grown too long for me to be able to pull if off as a “fashion choice”.

My hair was overgrown, damaged and neglected ever since I’d attempted to bleach my roots myself.

Speaking to Stuart Phillips' colourist expert Caron-Ann, she told us: “When you bleach your hair at home you will probably miss some roots areas as you can’t see the back of your head.

“You can have an uneven result as it will take you longer to apply and will overlap on old bleached hair, eventually leading to breakage.”

Bleach used in salons usually has no ammonia, which is better for the hair
Bleach used in salons usually has no ammonia, which is better for the hair. Picture: Getty

Caron explained how when you go to a salon for the dye, the products used are ammonia free, which is better for the hair.

The expert added: “They will only do the roots without overlapping on old bleach hair and they can see the back of the head so no root are missed!”

As you can see from my after makeover picture, salon bleaching allows you to get the perfect shade you’re looking for, whether that’s platinum blonde or golden honey.

Through toning and treatments, you can also make sure your hair is damaged as little as possible while bleaching.

So ladies and gents, grin and bare the price and start investing in your gorgeous blonde hair – not neglecting it!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Jaimee and Chase are now engaged

Mum of three, 39, gets engaged to her son’s 18-year-old best friend
Huntsham Court

This lavish wedding bolthole is the UK's best kept secret and only 2 hours from London

Weddings

Co-op have launched a gender neutral gingerbread person

Co-op launch gender fluid gingerbread man... and they're looking for name suggestions

Food & Health

Buttermilk Free From Honeycomb Easter Egg

The best vegan easter eggs on the UK high street: a definitive ranking

Food & Health

Happy National Siblings Day!

Happy National Siblings Day 2019! Best memes and messages

Trending on Heart

Elisabeth Moss has spoken openly about her Scientology

Elisabeth Moss Scientology: What has The Handmaid's Tale actress said about her religion?

Celebrities

darcey

Darcey Bussell quits as judge on Strictly Come Dancing

TV & Movies

The walrus scene left Our Planet viewers crying

Netflix fans heartbroken over walrus scene in David Attenborough's Our Planet

TV & Movies

There's a new animated version of The Addams Family coming soon

When is the new Addams Family film released in the UK, who's in the cast and what's the trailer for the 2019 movie?

TV & Movies

A technician fixes individual lashes to a client (stock image)

How to care for and remove your individual Russian volume eyelash extensions at home