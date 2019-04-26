The best bedroom colour to help you sleep has been revealed

The best colour for your bedroom walls has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The colour you paint your bedroom walls has a huge effect on how well you sleep at night

The colour of your bedroom walls affects how well you sleep, according to a brand new study conducted by Dulux.

The study's results show that around 80 per cent of Brits struggle with getting a good night's sleep, and there's a good chance that their paint choices could be affecting that.

So what colour have they found to be the best for a great night's sleep? It's green.

Green is the colour that relaxes us most, according to Dulux. Picture: Getty

Green is considered as the most restful shade, as it has a calming effect and is believed to also help relieve people from stress.

In a survey of 1,500 homeowners, almost 49% of Brits explained that colour was important to how they feel at home, with 21% saying that certain wall colours can make them feel depressed.

Green can work with a number of other contrasting pieces. Picture: getty

Fearne Cotton, who is the Dulux Colour of Year ambassador said: "We need to look at what we want from that room and then create spaces which help us feel more positive.

"We forget to see the blue of the sky, the sunlight hitting the pavement and we ignore the impact that these things have on our mood. This is the same in our homes, too often we think ‘oh I like that colour’ but don’t think about the impact that can have on how we feel in that room.

Some of our favourite green shades from Dulux are Heathland, Buckingham, Highland Green and Emerald Glade.