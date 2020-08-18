The best summer homeware to brighten up your home

There's some beautiful collections out there at the moment. Picture: M&S/Silentnight

By Mared Parry

We've all been spending so much time in our homes lately that it'd be a shame not to spruce them up.

Our homes are our havens and many of us love putting a lot of effort into making them stylish.

Summer 2020 - although partially spoiled by COVID-19 - has given a lot of us the opportunity to revamp the spaces we live in, and DIY projects have been rife.

As well as this, many amazing companies have released gorgeous summer collections and amazing new products that are perfect for jazzing up the home.

Here are some of our favourites that we've been loving:

If you're a hot sleeper - this'll be perfect for you. Picture: Silentnight

Silentnight Studio gel mattress

Siletnight's brand new mattress comes delivered rolled up for ease, and has been designed with convenience seekers in mind.

The new collection is available in three comfort choices to suit every type of sleeper, but for summer we recommend the Gel version.

It has a Geltex comfort filling which creates enhanced breathability, making it ideal for those who twist and turn in their sleep to keep cool - perfect for the heatwaves we've been having.

Buy yours here

M&S have some lovely artificial plants and flowers. Picture: M&S

Artificial plants and flowers

Fake plants and flowers are a great way to easily brighten up the home on the cheap, and it's zero commitment.

As lovely as real foliage is, it's a lot of responsibility to keep them well looked after, so it's worth taking a look at Marks & Spencer's great range.

They have all shapes and sizes available and something to fit every price range.

Whats' even better is that they all come in cute pots, baskets and so on, which means they're ready to go.

Buy yours here

This lemon bedding set is adorable. Picture: M&S

New duvet covers

A number of high street stores have really pretty and affordable duvet cover sets, which can completely transform your bedrooms in an instant.

M&S have this beautiful lemon-printed cover which is perfect for summer, and is cute without being too in-your-face.

This set from Dunelm is lush. Picture: Dunelm

If you're about the monochrome life, Dunelm's Dottie set is super affordable and will add some style to any room.

Buy M&S covers here

Buy Dunelm covers here