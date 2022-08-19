Exclusive

Best sustainable period products for 2022 including menstrual cups and reusable pads

19 August 2022, 12:27

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

What sustainable period products are the best? From menstrual cups to reusable pads - find out everything!

The average woman uses 11,000 disposable period products in their life, with than 200,000 tonnes of that waste getting thrown into landfill each year in the UK.

Listen now on Global Player: The Rethinkers podcast with Katrina Ridley

While everyone who menstruates has their own preferences, with so many sustainable options out there, it’s never been easier to make the swap from plastic to reusable.

With that in mind, our very own Heart presenter Katrina Ridley is on hand to help you choose the right options for you.

Many people are moving away from disposable period products
Many people are moving away from disposable period products. Picture: Getty Images

Katrina presenters The Rethinkers podcast on Global Player, which is all about looking at life’s alternatives to make more intentional choices.

In episode three, ‘Rethinking periods’ - which you can listen to here - Katrina chats to Bryony Farmer who set up her own sustainable brand ‘Precious Stars’.

But which reusable period products are the best for you? Take a look at our run down…

Menstrual cups

nüdie Period Cup
nüdie Period Cup. Picture: &Sisters

It’s worth doing your research if you want to try out menstrual cups for the first time to see what works for your body.

But whichever cup you choose, after a bit of practice most people can't feel their cups at all once they're inserted and they might only need to be emptied twice a day.

All you have to do to insert it, is tightly fold it in half and put it in like you would a tampon without an applicator.

Plastic-free period care brand &Sisters have a collection of nüdie Period Cups which can even be worn for up to 12 hours.

They also come in three different sizes; Teen, size A for people below 30 and size B for those above 30 or who have given birth.

Reusable pads

FLUX Undies reusable pads
FLUX Undies reusable pads. Picture: FLUX Undies

Many people are worried that reusable period pads will leak while they are wearing them.

But you can get some pads which are totally leak-resistant and some cloth pads even have a waterproof lining.

FLUX Undies’ collection features an instant wicking top layer, adjustable fastening clips and unique double backing silicone strips for a comfortable, secure period.

Just remember to change your pad just as you would do a disposable one and you shouldn’t have a problem.

Period pants

Modibodi period pants
Modibodi period pants. Picture: Modibodi

Period pants are probably the easiest reusable menstrual product out there as all you have to do is pull them on.

To wash them, you just rinse them in cold water before chucking them in the washing machine with the rest of your clothes.

Modibodi has a huge range of pants for periods, as well as incontinence, pregnancy and perspiration in a range of styles, sizes and absorbencies.

They also have a selection of period proof bikini bottoms which are perfect for taking on holiday this summer.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing!

This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog

Jake Maddock thinks 10 years is an ideal age gap in a relationship

Relationship coach claims women should date men 10 years older than them

Would you be happy with your child's school installing CCTV in the car park?

Schools install CCTV to catch out parents breaking 'drop off' parking rules

You could get up to £156 a week in benefits if you snore

Snorers can get up to £156 a week in benefits

You will be charged to go to Europe next year

More than 20 European countries set to charge UK tourists to enter

News

Trending on Heart

Gerard Butler paid tribute to his 'dear friend' Darius

Gerard Butler pays tribute to 'dear friend' Darius Danesh Campbell following tragic death

Celebrities

Vogue Williams has called out a plane passenger

Vogue Williams calls out passenger who refused to swap seats on a plane for her kids

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh was shocked by The Chase contestants

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh gobsmacked as two contestants break record

TV & Movies

Rose Ayling-Ellis has quit EastEnders

Why did EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis quit soap as Frankie Lewis?

TV & Movies

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell welcomed their first baby last week

Chloe Madeley thanks midwives after revealing childbirth 'do not go to plan'

Celebrities

ITV's The Suspect episode guide

The Suspect episode guide: How many episodes of the ITV drama are there and when is it next on?

TV & Movies

The full Married at First Sight UK line up

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash helped an elderly woman get the hospital this week

Joe Swash rescues 95-year-old grandmother by carrying her into hospital

Celebrities

Simone Lahbib played Katy Lewis in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Simone Lahbib's life with famous husband and actress daughter

TV & Movies

Meet the Married at First Sight UK experts

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts? Meet Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas

TV & Movies

Are any of the MAFS UK couples still together now?

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Are any of the couples still together now?

TV & Movies

Here's the Married at First Sight UK couples still together

Are any of the Married at First Sight UK couples still together? And where are they now?

TV & Movies

Pop Idol star Darius had a varied career

Darius Campbell Danesh’s incredible career from Pop Idol to the West End

Celebrities

Katie Piper was rushed to hospital for an emergency eye operation after her husband noticed a black circle in her left eye

Katie Piper rushed to hospital for emergency eye operation

Celebrities

Cliff Parisi is married to TV producer Tara

Inside EastEnders star Cliff Parisi's life with TV producer wife and children

TV & Movies