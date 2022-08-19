Exclusive

Best sustainable period products for 2022 including menstrual cups and reusable pads

By Naomi Bartram

What sustainable period products are the best? From menstrual cups to reusable pads - find out everything!

The average woman uses 11,000 disposable period products in their life, with than 200,000 tonnes of that waste getting thrown into landfill each year in the UK.

While everyone who menstruates has their own preferences, with so many sustainable options out there, it’s never been easier to make the swap from plastic to reusable.

With that in mind, our very own Heart presenter Katrina Ridley is on hand to help you choose the right options for you.

Many people are moving away from disposable period products. Picture: Getty Images

Katrina presenters The Rethinkers podcast on Global Player, which is all about looking at life’s alternatives to make more intentional choices.

In episode three, ‘Rethinking periods’ - which you can listen to here - Katrina chats to Bryony Farmer who set up her own sustainable brand ‘Precious Stars’.

But which reusable period products are the best for you? Take a look at our run down…

Menstrual cups

nüdie Period Cup. Picture: &Sisters

It’s worth doing your research if you want to try out menstrual cups for the first time to see what works for your body.

But whichever cup you choose, after a bit of practice most people can't feel their cups at all once they're inserted and they might only need to be emptied twice a day.

All you have to do to insert it, is tightly fold it in half and put it in like you would a tampon without an applicator.

Plastic-free period care brand &Sisters have a collection of nüdie Period Cups which can even be worn for up to 12 hours.

They also come in three different sizes; Teen, size A for people below 30 and size B for those above 30 or who have given birth.

Reusable pads

FLUX Undies reusable pads. Picture: FLUX Undies

Many people are worried that reusable period pads will leak while they are wearing them.

But you can get some pads which are totally leak-resistant and some cloth pads even have a waterproof lining.

FLUX Undies’ collection features an instant wicking top layer, adjustable fastening clips and unique double backing silicone strips for a comfortable, secure period.

Just remember to change your pad just as you would do a disposable one and you shouldn’t have a problem.

Period pants

Modibodi period pants. Picture: Modibodi

Period pants are probably the easiest reusable menstrual product out there as all you have to do is pull them on.

To wash them, you just rinse them in cold water before chucking them in the washing machine with the rest of your clothes.

Modibodi has a huge range of pants for periods, as well as incontinence, pregnancy and perspiration in a range of styles, sizes and absorbencies.

They also have a selection of period proof bikini bottoms which are perfect for taking on holiday this summer.