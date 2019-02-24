Love a bargain? THESE are the best times to shop at Aldi, Lidl, Poundland and B&M

Retailers and super-shoppers reveal the best times to hit these four famous discount stores

Want to make sure you're getting the best deals on the high street?

Turns out you can increase your chances of bagging a bargain if you hit the shops at just the right moment.

Discount chains Poundland, B&M, Aldi and Lidl have revealed the best times to visit each of their stores in order to get a great deal.

Here are their timetables and top tips!

ALDI

If you’re on the hunt for the store’s reduced items, head to Aldi as soon as it opens. Store times vary but many open bright and early at 7am.

A spokesman for the supermarket said: "All items are reduced to 50 per cent of the recommend sales price before stores open on their best before or use by dates."

That means you’ll get your pick of the discounted items, plus you’ll avoid the crowds.

After Aldi’s Specialbuys? The range, packed with items the store doesn’t usually sell, is available on Thursdays and Sundays.

With new stock coming in on these particular days every week, they’re the best times to bag the one-off specials.

You can pick up plenty of goodies from waffle makers to wellies, but remember, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

B&M

According to B&M, staff don’t know which items will be reduced until the day, but bargain hunters claim that Wednesdays are the best day to hit the store for cheap deals.

Savvy shoppers in the Latest Deals Facebook page say most products are reduced mid-week and it’s best to head there in the morning as staff start reducing prices from 7.30am.

Tuesday tends to be when staff slash the prices of food, pet items and cleaning products. Friday is reportedly a big clearance sale day too, but you might also see reductions on Thursdays and Saturdays as old stock and seasonal items need to be shifted.

B&M has confirmed it stocks its 600 shops with new items everyday so there will always be new bargains in store.

LIDL

Lidl discounts its items at the start of each day, according to experts.

Bloggers from Student Hacks say the store reduces products near their use-by date by about a third of their original price.

It’s also claimed that hitting the supermarket between 7am and 8am is the best time to find a great deal.

Like Aldi, the chain refreshes its ‘Middle of Lidl’ special buys every Thursday and Sunday so you can find all sorts of bargains, from skinny jeans to spiralisers.

If the crowds drive you crazy, Essex Live suggests shopping at Lidl between 9pm and 10pm. Again, times may vary from store to store but it’s a great tactic to go late at night!

POUNDLAND

Poundland reduces the price of its perishables in its 500 discount stores to 50p if the best-before date expires that day. You can bag these bargains in the morning as the price-slashing stars before opening time.

However, if you want an even better deal, food items unsold by 4pm will be reduced again to 25p!

So if you don’t want to pop out in the morning, head late afternoon for the best deals.