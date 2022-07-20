Player becomes UK's biggest ever lottery winner with £195 million jackpot

An as-yet-unknown UK-based EuroMillions player has just scooped up a whopping £195 million.

A lucky player has just become the UK's biggest ever National Lottery winner, scooping up a huge £195 million in the EuroMillions mega jackpot.

The win has overtaken the previous record held by Joe and Jess Thwaite from Cheltenham, who won £184 million in May of this year.

Speaking about the new historic win, Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped the biggest-ever EuroMillions jackpot of £195M!

"This winner has just become the biggest National Lottery winner of all time, the fourth lucky EuroMillions jackpot winner here this year and the 15th UK winner of over £100M.

"Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s record-breaking lucky winner."

The ticket-holder matched the numbers 06, 23, 27, 40, 41 plus the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 12, to win exactly £195,707,000.00.

Mr Carter added: "Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated every week for Good Causes across the country.

"This supports everything from local projects making a difference where you live, to our nations' athletes at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.”