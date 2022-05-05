Watch the incredible moment a woman finds out she's won £10,000 a month for 30 years

A woman from Nottingham was left in shock after learning she'd won the Set For Life draw on the National Lottery.

Most of us have spent large chunks of our lives fantasising about winning the lottery, but one woman's dream just became reality.

Laura Hoyle, 40, who hails from Nottingham, filmed the moment she called up the National Lottery after being notified that she'd won £10,000 every month for 30 years in the 'Set For Life' draw.

She starts off by asking whether it was true, revealing she wanted to make sure she hadn't misread it before quitting her job.

After being assured that she had won the draw, she exclaimed: "You’re absolutely joking!"

The woman called up the National Lottery to make sure she hadn't misread the notification. Picture: The National Lottery

The video has been released one year on from Laura's life-changing phone-call. Since she won the cash, she has given up her office work at a logistics firm. Her partner Kirk Stevens, a manufacturing engineer, has paid for his Masters degree.

Recalling the phone-call, Laura said: "I was physically shaking as I told the lady, 'I think I’ve won the lottery!!'

The pair won big in the Set for Life game. Picture: The National Lottery

"I kept thinking this must be a joke; it can’t be happening to us!"

Kirk added": "I’m in my last year of my Masters degree in mechanical engineering. It’s been really hard at times to distance learn during Covid and it’s an expensive qualification and before the win I did, at times, question the investment.

"As Laura said, the win has enabled us to relax about bills."

She was visibly shocked after learning the news. Picture: The National Lottery

The couple have since bought a house, and the cash has enabled them to take their passion of ghost-hunting to the next level.

Laura said: "Kirk and I are participating in lots more paranormal activities and I’m editing the videos we take which I absolutely love doing.

"Without the win we wouldn’t have been able to tick off a huge bucket list item – visit the National Justice Museum in Nottingham out-of-hours and spend time there investigating."