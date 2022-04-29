Woman furious after mother-in-law gets tattoos of her children's names without telling her

The woman has asked the internet for advice (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

The woman has asked for advice after being upset that her mother-in-law got tattoos of her children's names.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A mum was left furious after her mother-in-law got tattoos of her kids' names without asking her permission.

Taking to Mumset, the woman questioned if she was being unreasonable for being unhappy with the inkings.

As reported by the Mirror, the post reads: "My husband came home from a visit to his mother's house and has told me that my MIL has got my children’s names tattooed on her leg above her own children’s names.

"I’m really annoyed as she did not ask for our permission!"

The woman added: "Both my husband & myself don’t have tattoos and she knows how we felt when she 1st got a too with my husband's name on her.

The woman's mother-in-law got tattoos of her kids' names (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Any thought, am I right to be annoyed and that she should have ran it by use first? I have not seen her yet."

Her post caused quite the stir on the forum, with many taking the side of her mother-in-law.

One person wrote: "Ridiculous of you to be annoyed! Can’t even believe you’re asking."

Another added: "Is this for real? You are annoyed that a grown woman has a tattoo on her own body that you don't approve of?"

A third wrote: "You are being unreasonable. If she had got her name tattooed on your child's leg, you would then have a reason to be annoyed."