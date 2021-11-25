Black Friday 2021 deals on trainers: Discounts on everything from Nike to Puma

25 November 2021, 18:13

The best Black Friday deals on trainers
The best Black Friday deals on trainers. Picture: Getty/New Balance/PUMA/Converse/Nike/Amazon

Here's how to get your hands on the best Black Friday deals on trainers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're after some new trainers, there has never been a better time to get your hands on some.

Yep, with Black Friday upon us some of your favourite brands have huge discounts on sportswear.

So check out our list of the best deals on trainers around right now...

PUMA Unisex's Flyer Runner Running Shoes

PUMA Unisex's Flyer Runner Running Shoes
PUMA Unisex's Flyer Runner Running Shoes. Picture: PUMA/Amazon

Try these PUMA comfort sockliner trainers for instant step-in and long-lasting comfort.

Buy now: £19.60 from Amazon

Was: £43.95

Saving: £24.35

adidas Originals Indoor Comp trainers

adidas Originals Indoor Comp trainers
adidas Originals Indoor Comp trainers. Picture: Adidas/ASOS

This classic design makes for the perfect classic trainer.

There is a lace-up fastening, signature adidas branding and durable rubber outsole.

Buy now: £56.00 from ASOS

Was: £70

Saving: £14

Fitflop Women's Freya Lace Up Low Top Sneaker

Fitflop Women's Freya Lace Up Low Top Sneaker
Fitflop Women's Freya Lace Up Low Top Sneaker. Picture: Fitflop /Amazon

Perfect for everyday comfort, these white womens sneakers are a wearable take on the chunky trainer trend.

Buy now: £56.06 from Amazon

Was: £110

Saving: £53.94

Ted Baker Women's Kimyil Sneaker

Ted Baker Women's Kimyil Sneaker
Ted Baker Women's Kimyil Sneaker. Picture: Ted Baker/Amazon

These high top trainers are the perfect winter accessory.

Buy now: £57.85 from Amazon

Was: £125

Saving: £67.15

New Balance Women's 373

New Balance Women's 373
New Balance Women's 373. Picture: New Balance/Amazon

These fabric top New Balance sneakers are the ultimate statement piece to brighten up any outfit.

Buy now: £35.15 from Amazon

Was: £65

Saving: £29.85

BRONAX Mens Fashion Graffiti Personality Trainers

BRONAX Mens Fashion Graffiti Personality Trainers
BRONAX Mens Fashion Graffiti Personality Trainers. Picture: BRONAX/Amazon

These durable trainers provide premium cushioning and stable comfort fit.

Buy now: £33.14 from Amazon

Was: £43.99

Saving: £10.85

Nike Air Max 2090

Nike Air Max 2090
Nike Air Max 2090. Picture: Nike

These Nike Air Max 2090 are inspired by the iconic Air Max 90 and features cushioning underfoot that adds comfort, while the transparent mesh on the upper gives an edgy, modernised look.

Buy now: £90.97 from Nike

Was: £129.95

Saving: £38.98

