Black Friday 2021 deals on trainers: Discounts on everything from Nike to Puma
25 November 2021, 18:13
Here's how to get your hands on the best Black Friday deals on trainers.

If you're after some new trainers, there has never been a better time to get your hands on some.
Yep, with Black Friday upon us some of your favourite brands have huge discounts on sportswear.
So check out our list of the best deals on trainers around right now...
PUMA Unisex's Flyer Runner Running Shoes
Try these PUMA comfort sockliner trainers for instant step-in and long-lasting comfort.
Was: £43.95
Saving: £24.35
adidas Originals Indoor Comp trainers
This classic design makes for the perfect classic trainer.
There is a lace-up fastening, signature adidas branding and durable rubber outsole.
Was: £70
Saving: £14
Fitflop Women's Freya Lace Up Low Top Sneaker
Perfect for everyday comfort, these white womens sneakers are a wearable take on the chunky trainer trend.
Was: £110
Saving: £53.94
Ted Baker Women's Kimyil Sneaker
These high top trainers are the perfect winter accessory.
Was: £125
Saving: £67.15
New Balance Women's 373
These fabric top New Balance sneakers are the ultimate statement piece to brighten up any outfit.
Was: £65
Saving: £29.85
BRONAX Mens Fashion Graffiti Personality Trainers
These durable trainers provide premium cushioning and stable comfort fit.
Was: £43.99
Saving: £10.85
Nike Air Max 2090
These Nike Air Max 2090 are inspired by the iconic Air Max 90 and features cushioning underfoot that adds comfort, while the transparent mesh on the upper gives an edgy, modernised look.
Was: £129.95
Saving: £38.98