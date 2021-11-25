Who can use NHS Black Friday discount codes and which shops have offers?

25 November 2021, 12:39

The Black Friday deals for NHS staff cover shops such as Ray Ban, River Island and The Body Shop
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

NHS staff are being given exclusive Black Friday discount codes to use over the weekend online or in stores.

NHS staff and other public service workers are being offered Black Friday discount codes to use over the weekend.

While there will be endless deals, discounts and offers from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, these offers are exclusive to nurses, paramedics, care workers, doctors and other public service staff.

The offers are available through the Blue Light Card scheme, which NHS workers and others can sign up for.

These offers are exclusive to nurses, paramedics, care workers, doctors and other public service staff
People eligible to apply for a card are:

  • 4x4 Response
  • Ambulance Service
  • Blood Bikes
  • Border Force
  • British Army
  • Cave Rescue
  • Community First Responders
  • Fire Service
  • Highways England Traffic Officer
  • HM Armed Forces Veterans
  • HM Coastguard
  • HM Prison Service
  • Immigration Enforcement
  • Lowland Search and Rescue
  • MoD Civil Servant
  • MoD Fire Service
  • MoD Police
  • Mountain Rescue
  • NHS
  • Police
  • Red Cross
  • Reserve Armed Forces
  • RNLI
  • Royal Air Force
  • Royal Marines
  • Royal Navy
  • Search and Rescue
  • Second Line Responders
  • St Andrews Ambulance
  • St John Ambulance
  • UK Visas and Immigration
The offers are part of the Blue Light Card scheme
Black Friday deals will be available to these people both online with a discount code as well as in store.

You can apply for a Blue Light Card, which lasts for two years, here for £4.99.

The deals on offer for staff include 20 per cent off The Body Shop, up to 50 per cent off LookFantastic and 20 per cent off River Island.

You can find the full list of deals here:

  • AO - Save up to 10 per cent off on top of sale
  • boohoo - Save extra 10 per cent off on top of sale
  • Foot Locker - Save 12 per cent on top of sale
  • Gymshark - Save up to 70 per cent plus an extra 10 per cent
  • LOOKFANTASTIC - Save up to 50 per cent plus extra 11 per cent
  • Lovehoney - Save extra 20 per cent on top of sale
  • Made.com - Save up to 30 per cent plus extra 10 per cent
  • MyProtein - Save up to 53 per cent
  • Ninja Kitchen - Save extra 10 per cent on top of sale
  • Online4Baby – Exclusive discounts on leading baby brands
  • Ray-Ban - Save extra 5 per cent on top of sale
  • River Island - Save 20 per cent
  • Samsung - Save up to an extra 25 per cent off all TVs plus 15 per cent off all smartphones, tablets and wearables
  • The Body Shop - Save 20 per cent plus free gift

In other Black Friday news, there are some incredible deals across beauty, tech and sports. Check them out here:

