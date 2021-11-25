Who can use NHS Black Friday discount codes and which shops have offers?

The Black Friday deals for NHS staff cover shops such as Ray Ban, River Island and The Body Shop. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

NHS staff are being given exclusive Black Friday discount codes to use over the weekend online or in stores.

NHS staff and other public service workers are being offered Black Friday discount codes to use over the weekend.

While there will be endless deals, discounts and offers from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, these offers are exclusive to nurses, paramedics, care workers, doctors and other public service staff.

The offers are available through the Blue Light Card scheme, which NHS workers and others can sign up for.

People eligible to apply for a card are:

4x4 Response

Ambulance Service

Blood Bikes

Border Force

British Army

Cave Rescue

Community First Responders

Fire Service

Highways England Traffic Officer

HM Armed Forces Veterans

HM Coastguard

HM Prison Service

Immigration Enforcement

Lowland Search and Rescue

MoD Civil Servant

MoD Fire Service

MoD Police

Mountain Rescue

NHS

Police

Red Cross

Reserve Armed Forces

RNLI

Royal Air Force

Royal Marines

Royal Navy

Search and Rescue

Second Line Responders

St Andrews Ambulance

St John Ambulance

UK Visas and Immigration

The offers are part of the Blue Light Card scheme. Picture: Alamy

Black Friday deals will be available to these people both online with a discount code as well as in store.

You can apply for a Blue Light Card, which lasts for two years, here for £4.99.

The deals on offer for staff include 20 per cent off The Body Shop, up to 50 per cent off LookFantastic and 20 per cent off River Island.

You can find the full list of deals here:

AO - Save up to 10 per cent off on top of sale

boohoo - Save extra 10 per cent off on top of sale

Foot Locker - Save 12 per cent on top of sale

Gymshark - Save up to 70 per cent plus an extra 10 per cent

LOOKFANTASTIC - Save up to 50 per cent plus extra 11 per cent

Lovehoney - Save extra 20 per cent on top of sale

Made.com - Save up to 30 per cent plus extra 10 per cent

MyProtein - Save up to 53 per cent

Ninja Kitchen - Save extra 10 per cent on top of sale

Online4Baby – Exclusive discounts on leading baby brands

Ray-Ban - Save extra 5 per cent on top of sale

River Island - Save 20 per cent

Samsung - Save up to an extra 25 per cent off all TVs plus 15 per cent off all smartphones, tablets and wearables

The Body Shop - Save 20 per cent plus free gift

