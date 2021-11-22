The best Black Friday 2021 deals on Bluetooth speakers

22 November 2021, 17:40

Bluetooth speakers to treat yourself to this Black Friday
Bluetooth speakers to treat yourself to this Black Friday. Picture: Getty/various
Black Friday deals 2021: the best deals on Bluetooth speakers for Black Friday 2021.

If you're hoping to treat yourself to a few early Christmas present, there's no better time than Black Friday.

Black Friday originated in America, and it is the name given to the day on which shops offer huge discounts on popular goods.

It falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving, which this year is November 26.

If it's new Bluetooth speakers you're after, we've picked out some of the best deals...

Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth speakers

Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth speakers
Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth speakers. Picture: Bose

Black Friday price: £89.99

RRP: £129.95

These speakers are hugely popular with Amazon customers, and a whopping 85 per cent of their 21,000 reviews are five-star.

These water-resistant speakers come with an in-built mic, meaning they're perfect for conference and personal calls, as well as playing music.

Click here to buy.

Anker Bluetooth speakers

Anker Bluetooth speakers
Anker Bluetooth speakers. Picture: Anker

Black Friday price: £23.99

RRP: £23.99

If you fancy a more affordable model, these speakers from Anker are a safe bet.

As well as their excellent sound quality, they also come with 24 hours of battery life.

Click here to buy.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa. Picture: Amazon

Black Friday price: £18.99

RRP: £39.99

The Echo Dot is a great speaker that comes complete with Alexa technology, meaning you can listen with ease.

Click here to buy.


Ortizan Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Ortizan Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Ortizan Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. Picture: Ortizan

Black Friday price: £27.99

RRP: £34.99

This affordable speaker also has the added benefit of being waterproof, meaning it's an ideal addition to a holiday.

Click here to buy.

Tribit Bluetooth Speaker

Tribit Bluetooth Speaker
Tribit Bluetooth Speaker. Picture: Tribit

Black Friday price: £26.99

RRP: £40.00

This speaker delivers excellent sound quality for a bargain price, and it's also water-resistant.

Click here to buy.

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Picture: Marshall

Black Friday price: £159.00

RRP: £189.99

If you fancy splashing out, Marshall speakers are a great bet. As well as looking great, this one delivers incredible sound quality, and comes with 20+ hours of battery life.

Click here to buy.

