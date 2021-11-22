The best Black Friday 2021 deals on Bluetooth speakers
22 November 2021, 17:40
Black Friday deals 2021: the best deals on Bluetooth speakers for Black Friday 2021.
Listen to this article
If you're hoping to treat yourself to a few early Christmas present, there's no better time than Black Friday.
Black Friday originated in America, and it is the name given to the day on which shops offer huge discounts on popular goods.
It falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving, which this year is November 26.
If it's new Bluetooth speakers you're after, we've picked out some of the best deals...
- Black Friday headphones deals: the best offers on Beats, AirPods, and Bose
- Black Friday laptop deals 2021: From HUAWEI to Apple
- Best smart watch deals for Black Friday 2021: Early discounts from Apple to FitBit
Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth speakers
Black Friday price: £89.99
RRP: £129.95
These speakers are hugely popular with Amazon customers, and a whopping 85 per cent of their 21,000 reviews are five-star.
These water-resistant speakers come with an in-built mic, meaning they're perfect for conference and personal calls, as well as playing music.
Anker Bluetooth speakers
Black Friday price: £23.99
RRP: £23.99
If you fancy a more affordable model, these speakers from Anker are a safe bet.
As well as their excellent sound quality, they also come with 24 hours of battery life.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa
Black Friday price: £18.99
RRP: £39.99
The Echo Dot is a great speaker that comes complete with Alexa technology, meaning you can listen with ease.
Ortizan Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Black Friday price: £27.99
RRP: £34.99
This affordable speaker also has the added benefit of being waterproof, meaning it's an ideal addition to a holiday.
Tribit Bluetooth Speaker
Black Friday price: £26.99
RRP: £40.00
This speaker delivers excellent sound quality for a bargain price, and it's also water-resistant.
Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Black Friday price: £159.00
RRP: £189.99
If you fancy splashing out, Marshall speakers are a great bet. As well as looking great, this one delivers incredible sound quality, and comes with 20+ hours of battery life.