Black Friday headphones deals: the best offers on Beats, Airpods, and Bose
22 November 2021, 13:59
Black Friday 2021 deals: The best deals on headphones including Beats and AirPods in the UK.
If you've had your eye on a bit of tech for a while, there's no better time to splash out than Black Friday.
Originating in America, Black Friday is the name given to the first Friday after Thanksgiving in America, which sees shops offer huge discounts on popular items like TVs and laptops.
In recent years it's become hugely popular in the UK, with shops offering huge discounts on a range of popular tech products.
If you fancy getting yourself a pair of headphones as an early Christmas present, there are loads of amazing deals to be found this year.
Black Friday headphones deals
Sony Noise Cancelling headphones
Black Friday price: £69.00
RRP: £130.00
AI Noise Cancelling with Dual Noise Sensor technology lets you cancel out the world while listening, and their battery life delivers a whopping 35 hours of playback.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Black Friday price: £94.99
RRP: £179.95
Beats are offerings huge savings on their On-Ear headphones, and you can snap one up for a whopping £85 off the original price.
Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Black Friday price: £99.00
RRP: £129.99
These headphones are perfect for on-the-go listening, and we're absolutely obsessed with the red colour they come in.
Umi True Wireless Earbud Headphones
Black Friday price: £25.49
RRP: £29.99
Amazon brand Umi are selling an affordable pair of wireless bluetooth headphones for a bargain price this Black Friday.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Black Friday price: £99.00
RRP: £119.00
If you've been meaning to get yourself a pair of AirPods for a while, Black Friday is the ideal time.
Echo Buds (2nd generation)
Black Friday price: £79.99
RRP: £109.99
These Amazon headphones come complete with noise cancelling technology and Alexa built-in.
DOQAUS Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear Headphones
Black Friday price: £27.99
RRP: £41.99
These affordable headphones have a whopping 18,000 reviews, most of which give them five stars.