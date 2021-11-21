Black Friday laptop deals 2021: From HUAWEI to Apple

21 November 2021, 21:24

The best laptop Black Friday deals for 2021
The best laptop Black Friday deals for 2021. Picture: Getty/various
Black Friday laptop deals 2021: the best deals on Apple MacBooks, HUAWEI MateBooks, HONOR MagicBooks and more.

To the bargain-hunters among us, Black Friday is essentially Christmas - and the big day is now just around the corner.

Black Friday originated in America, and it sees shops sell popular products for a huge discount.

It falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving, and it will this year take place on Friday, November 26.

If you're in need of a new laptop and have been waiting for Black Friday to scoop a good deal, we've rounded up some of the best...

HONOR MagicBook 14

HONOR MagicBook 14
HONOR MagicBook 14. Picture: HONOR

Black Friday price: £599.99

RRP: £799.99

The HONOR MagicBook 14 is an ideal working laptop, as it's thin, lightweight, and perfect for people who are often on-the-go.

Click here to buy.

HUAWEI MateBook D 15

HUAWEI MateBook D 15 - 15.6 Inch Laptop
HUAWEI MateBook D 15 - 15.6 Inch Laptop. Picture: HUAWEI

Black Friday price: £349.99

RRP: £599.99

This laptop comes with a laptop charger that fits in your pocket, meaning you can charge it on the go. Its fingerprint sensor also means you won't need a password.

Click here to buy.

ASUS VivoBook

ASUS VivoBook with Microsoft Office 365 L410MA 14 Inch Full HD Laptop
ASUS VivoBook with Microsoft Office 365 L410MA 14 Inch Full HD Laptop. Picture: ASUS/Amazon

Black Friday price: £229.99

RRP: £299.99

This VivoBook comes complete with Microsoft Office 365, including Word, Excel, and Powerpoint.

Click here to buy.

Apple MacBook

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip. Picture: Apple

Black Friday price: £899.00

RRP: £999.00

If you've had a MacBook Air on your wishlist for a while, Black Friday is the perfect time to splash out.

Click here to buy.

Acer Aspire

Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 15.6 inch Laptop
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 15.6 inch Laptop. Picture: Acer

Black Friday price: £579.99

RRP: £699.99

This Acer Aspire laptop features an unusually long battery life, allowing you to browse pretty much all day long without charging.

Click here to buy.

