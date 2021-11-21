Black Friday laptop deals 2021: From HUAWEI to Apple
21 November 2021, 21:24
Black Friday laptop deals 2021: the best deals on Apple MacBooks, HUAWEI MateBooks, HONOR MagicBooks and more.
To the bargain-hunters among us, Black Friday is essentially Christmas - and the big day is now just around the corner.
Black Friday originated in America, and it sees shops sell popular products for a huge discount.
It falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving, and it will this year take place on Friday, November 26.
If you're in need of a new laptop and have been waiting for Black Friday to scoop a good deal, we've rounded up some of the best...
HONOR MagicBook 14
Black Friday price: £599.99
RRP: £799.99
The HONOR MagicBook 14 is an ideal working laptop, as it's thin, lightweight, and perfect for people who are often on-the-go.
HUAWEI MateBook D 15
Black Friday price: £349.99
RRP: £599.99
This laptop comes with a laptop charger that fits in your pocket, meaning you can charge it on the go. Its fingerprint sensor also means you won't need a password.
ASUS VivoBook
Black Friday price: £229.99
RRP: £299.99
This VivoBook comes complete with Microsoft Office 365, including Word, Excel, and Powerpoint.
Apple MacBook
Black Friday price: £899.00
RRP: £999.00
If you've had a MacBook Air on your wishlist for a while, Black Friday is the perfect time to splash out.
Acer Aspire
Black Friday price: £579.99
RRP: £699.99
This Acer Aspire laptop features an unusually long battery life, allowing you to browse pretty much all day long without charging.