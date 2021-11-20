Amazon Fire, Echo Dot & Kindle tablet deals: The best offers and discounts for Black Friday 2021

Black Friday is just around the corner, meaning it's the perfect time to splash out on that bit of tech you've had your eye on.

Originating in America, Black Friday is the name given to the Friday after Thanksgiving - which sees shops offer huge discounts on their products.

One of the most popular Black Friday splurges is tech like Alexa, Amazon Fire, and Kindles, which are always available to buy for a much cheaper price.

Here are the best 2021 deals....

Echo Dot

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa. Picture: Amazon

Black Friday price: £18.99

RRP: £39.99

Alexas make an idea Christmas present for any tech-loving family member, and Amazon offer huge savings on these every Black Friday.

Click here to buy.

Fire Stick Lite

Amazon Fire Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite
Amazon Fire Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite. Picture: Amazon

Black Friday price: £14.99

RRP: £29.99

Amazon are selling their Fire Stick Lite for the bargain price of £14.99 this Black Friday. This is their most affordable Fire Stick, and comes with apps including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Now, Disney+, ITV, All 4, My5 (subscription fees sometimes apply).

Click here to buy.

Fire TV Cube

Fire TV Cube | Hands free with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD streaming media playe
Fire TV Cube | Hands free with Alexa, 4K Ultra HD streaming media playe. Picture: Amazon

Black Friday price: £59.99

RRP: £109.99

If you fancy splashing out, you can seriously up your TV game with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. It's their most powerful Fire TV streaming media player, and comes complete with voice-control Alexa.

Click here to buy.

Fire 7 Tablet

Fire 7 Tablet | 7" display, 16 GB, Black - with Ads
Fire 7 Tablet | 7" display, 16 GB, Black - with Ads. Picture: Amazon

Black Friday price: £29.99

RRP: £49.99

Fire 7 is Amazon's bestselling Fire Tablets, and it's being sold for the bargain price of £29.99 this Black Friday.

Click here to buy.

Kindle

Kindle | Now with a built-in front light—with Ads—Black
Kindle | Now with a built-in front light—with Ads—Black. Picture: Amazon

Black Friday price: £49.99

RRP: £69.99

If you've had a Kindle on your wish-list for a while, Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself.

Click here to buy.

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 | 2nd generation (2021 release), smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal
Echo Show 5 | 2nd generation (2021 release), smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal. Picture: Amazon

Black Friday price: £39.99

RRP: £74.99

Echo Shows allow you to use Alexa with a screen, meaning they're perfect for photos, TV shows and video calls.

Click here to buy.

