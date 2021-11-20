Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2021: From whiskey to Champagne

On Air Now
20 November 2021, 17:38 | Updated: 20 November 2021, 19:15
Black Friday UK deals: the best alcohol deals to treat yourself to for 2021.
Black Friday is almost here, meaning there's no better time to treat yourself to an early Christmas present or two.
Originating in America, Black Friday is the name for the first Friday after Thanksgiving. It sees shops take a chunk off the price of popular items ranging from laptops and smart watches to coffee machines and TVs.
Alcoholic drinks are hugely popular Black Friday products - here are our picks of the best deals for 2021.
Black Friday price: £21
RRP: £25
This gift set is a perfect Christmas present for any whiskey-loving relative, and it comes complete with both a 70cl and Johnnie Walker Black Label 20cl.
Black Friday price: £24.20
RRP: £32.86
Kraken is a hugely popular rum brand, and you can get a one-litre bottle for almost £10 off on Amazon.
Black Friday price: £26.25
RRP: £45.00
This incredible gift set comes complete with two classes, and you can save a whopping £19 if you snap one up quick.
Black Friday price: up to 50% off selected bottles
Majestic are known for offering excellent savings on Black Friday, and this year is no different. Some of their wines have a whopping 50 per cent off, and they're available to buy online.
Black Friday price: £26.99
RRP: £41.59
Amazon are offering huge savings on legendary whiskey brand Jack Daniels, and we love this limited edition version.
Black Friday price: £24.00
RRP: £33.49
Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself to champagne, and Amazon are offering an amazing deal on this bottle from G.H. Mumm.
Black Friday price: £18
RRP: £28.00
Southern Comfort is a hugely popular drink, with it's distinct blend of sweet spice and fruit notes and American whiskey.
Black Friday price: £29.00
RRP: £36.50
This popular gin comes in a beautiful bottle, which makes for a perfect Christmas gift.