Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2021: From whiskey to Champagne

The best Black Friday alcohol deals for 2021. Picture: Getty/various

By Heart reporter

Black Friday UK deals: the best alcohol deals to treat yourself to for 2021.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Black Friday is almost here, meaning there's no better time to treat yourself to an early Christmas present or two.

Originating in America, Black Friday is the name for the first Friday after Thanksgiving. It sees shops take a chunk off the price of popular items ranging from laptops and smart watches to coffee machines and TVs.

Alcoholic drinks are hugely popular Black Friday products - here are our picks of the best deals for 2021.

Johnnie Walker Whisky Limited-Edition Gift Pack - Amazon

Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl and Johnnie Walker Black Label 20cl Limited-Edition Gift Pack. Picture: Johnnie Walker

Black Friday price: £21

RRP: £25

This gift set is a perfect Christmas present for any whiskey-loving relative, and it comes complete with both a 70cl and Johnnie Walker Black Label 20cl.

Click here to buy.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum

Kraken Black Spiced Rum 1 L. Picture: Kraken

Black Friday price: £24.20

RRP: £32.86

Kraken is a hugely popular rum brand, and you can get a one-litre bottle for almost £10 off on Amazon.

Click here to buy.

Jura 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 2 Glasses Gift Pack

Jura 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 2 Glasses Gift Pack. Picture: Jura/Amazon

Black Friday price: £26.25

RRP: £45.00

This incredible gift set comes complete with two classes, and you can save a whopping £19 if you snap one up quick.

Click here to buy.

Majestic wine

Majestic are offering up to 50% off. Picture: Majestic

Black Friday price: up to 50% off selected bottles

Majestic are known for offering excellent savings on Black Friday, and this year is no different. Some of their wines have a whopping 50 per cent off, and they're available to buy online.

Click here to buy.

Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Legacy Series No. 2, 70cl

Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Legacy Series No. 2. Picture: Jack Daniels/Amazon

Black Friday price: £26.99

RRP: £41.59

Amazon are offering huge savings on legendary whiskey brand Jack Daniels, and we love this limited edition version.

Click here to buy.

G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Non Vintage Champagne, 75 cl

G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Non Vintage Champagne, 75 cl. Picture: Amazon/G.H. Mumm

Black Friday price: £24.00

RRP: £33.49

Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself to champagne, and Amazon are offering an amazing deal on this bottle from G.H. Mumm.

Click here to buy.

Southern Comfort Original Liqueur with Whiskey, 1 Litre

Southern Comfort Original Liqueur. Picture: Southern Comfort/Amazon

Black Friday price: £18

RRP: £28.00

Southern Comfort is a hugely popular drink, with it's distinct blend of sweet spice and fruit notes and American whiskey.

Click here to buy.

No3 London Dry Gin 70cl

No3 London Dry Gin. Picture: No3/Amazon

Black Friday price: £29.00

RRP: £36.50

This popular gin comes in a beautiful bottle, which makes for a perfect Christmas gift.

Click here to buy.