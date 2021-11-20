Best Black Friday alcohol deals 2021: From whiskey to Champagne

20 November 2021, 17:38 | Updated: 20 November 2021, 19:15

The best Black Friday alcohol deals for 2021
The best Black Friday alcohol deals for 2021. Picture: Getty/various
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Black Friday UK deals: the best alcohol deals to treat yourself to for 2021.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Black Friday is almost here, meaning there's no better time to treat yourself to an early Christmas present or two.

Originating in America, Black Friday is the name for the first Friday after Thanksgiving. It sees shops take a chunk off the price of popular items ranging from laptops and smart watches to coffee machines and TVs.

Alcoholic drinks are hugely popular Black Friday products - here are our picks of the best deals for 2021.

Johnnie Walker Whisky Limited-Edition Gift Pack - Amazon

Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl and Johnnie Walker Black Label 20cl Limited-Edition Gift Pack
Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl and Johnnie Walker Black Label 20cl Limited-Edition Gift Pack. Picture: Johnnie Walker

Black Friday price: £21

RRP: £25

This gift set is a perfect Christmas present for any whiskey-loving relative, and it comes complete with both a 70cl and Johnnie Walker Black Label 20cl.

Click here to buy.

Kraken Black Spiced Rum

Kraken Black Spiced Rum 1 L
Kraken Black Spiced Rum 1 L. Picture: Kraken

Black Friday price: £24.20

RRP: £32.86

Kraken is a hugely popular rum brand, and you can get a one-litre bottle for almost £10 off on Amazon.

Click here to buy.

Jura 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 2 Glasses Gift Pack

Jura 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 2 Glasses Gift Pack
Jura 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 2 Glasses Gift Pack. Picture: Jura/Amazon

Black Friday price: £26.25

RRP: £45.00

This incredible gift set comes complete with two classes, and you can save a whopping £19 if you snap one up quick.

Click here to buy.

Majestic wine

Majestic are offering up to 50% off
Majestic are offering up to 50% off. Picture: Majestic

Black Friday price: up to 50% off selected bottles

Majestic are known for offering excellent savings on Black Friday, and this year is no different. Some of their wines have a whopping 50 per cent off, and they're available to buy online.

Click here to buy.

Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Legacy Series No. 2, 70cl

Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Legacy Series No. 2
Jack Daniel's Limited Edition Legacy Series No. 2. Picture: Jack Daniels/Amazon

Black Friday price: £26.99

RRP: £41.59

Amazon are offering huge savings on legendary whiskey brand Jack Daniels, and we love this limited edition version.

Click here to buy.

G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Non Vintage Champagne, 75 cl

G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Non Vintage Champagne, 75 cl
G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Non Vintage Champagne, 75 cl. Picture: Amazon/G.H. Mumm

Black Friday price: £24.00

RRP: £33.49

Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself to champagne, and Amazon are offering an amazing deal on this bottle from G.H. Mumm.

Click here to buy.

Southern Comfort Original Liqueur with Whiskey, 1 Litre

Southern Comfort Original Liqueur
Southern Comfort Original Liqueur. Picture: Southern Comfort/Amazon

Black Friday price: £18

RRP: £28.00

Southern Comfort is a hugely popular drink, with it's distinct blend of sweet spice and fruit notes and American whiskey.

Click here to buy.

No3 London Dry Gin 70cl

No3 London Dry Gin
No3 London Dry Gin. Picture: No3/Amazon

Black Friday price: £29.00

RRP: £36.50

This popular gin comes in a beautiful bottle, which makes for a perfect Christmas gift.

Click here to buy.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here's the best coffee machine deals for Black Friday

Best Black Friday coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Tassimo

Shopping

The best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2021

Amazon Fire, Echo Dot & Kindle tablet deals: The best offers and discounts for Black Friday 2021
A round up of the best fitness watches

Best smart watch deals for Black Friday 2021: Early discounts from Apple to FitBit

Shopping

The hack was shared to a cleaning Facebook group (stock images)

Cleaning fans share tip for quickly drying laundry without using a tumble dryer
Here's what to get your grandparents for Christmas

Christmas 2021 gift guide: What to buy your grandparents this year

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Naughty Boy is appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2021

Who is Naughty Boy? I'm A Celebrity star's age, songs and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Danny Miller is starring in I'm A Celebrity 2021

Who is Danny Miller? I'm A Celebrity star's age, Emmerdale career and family life revealed

Celebrities

The house is perfect for your next family staycation

Couple build incredible Lord of the Rings-inspired holiday home
Adele has produced her most personal album yet with '30' – here's all the lyrics

Adele new album lyrics: All the '30' lyrics from To Be Loved, Love is a Game and more

Celebrities

See all the winners of Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia winners: Full list of champions from 2018 to 2021

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity is being filmed at Gwrych Castle

Where is the I'm A Celebrity castle and what is it called?

TV & Movies

Did you spot this very rude joke in Frozen?

Disney’s Frozen is hiding a very rude joke you probably missed
Viewers thought the question was too easy

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers blast 'easy' question

TV & Movies

5ive chatted to Heart 90's Kevin Hughes

Five reveal why lockdown finally gave them the confidence to write new music
Emmerdale viewers think they know who Chloe's dad is

Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ Chloe's dad Damon Harris is linked to a past character

TV & Movies

Christmas is officially here!

Watch the moment Jamie and Amanda switched on Christmas on Heart!
You can be fined for touching your phone

Drivers face £200 fine for changing music in car under new law

News

Joanna Page has shown off her growing baby bump

Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page shows off baby bump as she gives pregnancy update

Celebrities

Christmas markets are back, and this is your chance to review some of the biggest ones in Europe

Dream job lets you drink mulled wine and review Christmas markets

Christmas

Some Married at First Sight Australia stars fell out after the show

The Married at First Sight Australia feuds that happened AFTER the show

TV & Movies