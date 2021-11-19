Best smart watch deals for Black Friday 2021: Early discounts from Apple to FitBit

On Air Now
19 November 2021, 15:38
Black Friday smartwatch deals: Here's all the best smart fitness watches on the market right now.
If you're in the market for a brand new fitness watch, there are plenty of deals ahead of Black Friday.
Amazon has currently got plenty of sales on their best items including Fitbits, Apple Watches and Withings.
Check out our best Black Friday deals below...
The ultimate sports accessory, the Apple watch has built in GPS, retina display, S3 chip with dual-core processor and is swimproof.
Was: £199
Saving: £20
Xiaomi smart band 6 is the a enhanced fitness activity band that can track your blood oxygen saturation level so you are in tune with your body and respiratory health at all times.
Was: £99
Saving: £20
This black Samsung Galaxy smartwatch looks sharp and has loads of features to lend a helping hand.
You can check weather, catch up with the news and see notifications from your phone.
Was: £369
Savings: £75
With a heart rate measurement directly on the wrist, determine your Pulse Ox oxygen activation, monitor your current training load, Pace Pro for an increase in distance planning.
Was: £599
Saving: £210
This stylish band can detect atrial fibrillation or normal heart rhythm, monitor low and high heart rate in just 30 seconds via ECG.
It also provides on demand medical-grade oxygen saturation level in just 30 seconds and allows you to check heart beat.
Was: £279.95
Saving: £50
This watch supports multiple sports modes like walking, running, hiking, cycle and climbing.
It can also record your specific activity data to achieve better fitness effects.
Was: £39.99
Saving: £17.99
With a built-in Amazon Alexa, you can get quick news, info and weather, set bedtime reminders and alarms, control smart home devices.
You can also see the quality of each night’s sleep by measuring heart rate, time asleep, time awake, time in deep and REM sleep and restlessness.
Was: £199.99
Saving: £100.99
The Garmin fenix 6 Pro features loads of different activity profiles and monitors your heart rate, step count and workout intensity.
Was £599
Saving: £200
The GT 2e tracks different types of workout, including running, cycling, swimming, climbing, and rowing.
You can also add your own custom workout, like parkour, dancing or skateboarding.
Was: £109.00
Saving: £44.01