Best smart watch deals for Black Friday 2021: Early discounts from Apple to FitBit

A round up of the best fitness watches. Picture: Amazon/Getty Images

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Here's all the best smart fitness watches on the market right now.

If you're in the market for a brand new fitness watch, there are plenty of deals ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon has currently got plenty of sales on their best items including Fitbits, Apple Watches and Withings.

Check out our best Black Friday deals below...

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch from Amazon. Picture: Amazon

The ultimate sports accessory, the Apple watch has built in GPS, retina display, S3 chip with dual-core processor and is swimproof.

Buy now: £179 from Amazon

Was: £199

Saving: £20

Xiaomi Mi Watch Blue

Xiaomi Mi Watch Blue. Picture: Very

Xiaomi smart band 6 is the a enhanced fitness activity band that can track your blood oxygen saturation level so you are in tune with your body and respiratory health at all times.

Buy now: £119 from Very

Was: £99

Saving: £20

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Picture: AO.com

This black Samsung Galaxy smartwatch looks sharp and has loads of features to lend a helping hand.

You can check weather, catch up with the news and see notifications from your phone.

Buy now: £294 from AO.com

Was: £369

Savings: £75

Garmin fēnix 6 Pro

Garmin fēnix 6 Pro. Picture: Amazon

With a heart rate measurement directly on the wrist, determine your Pulse Ox oxygen activation, monitor your current training load, Pace Pro for an increase in distance planning.

Buy now: £389.99 from Amazon

Was: £599

Saving: £210

Withings ScanWatch

Withings ScanWatch. Picture: Amazon

This stylish band can detect atrial fibrillation or normal heart rhythm, monitor low and high heart rate in just 30 seconds via ECG.

It also provides on demand medical-grade oxygen saturation level in just 30 seconds and allows you to check heart beat.

Buy now: £229.95 from Amazon

Was: £279.95

Saving: £50

ASWEE

ASWEE smart watch. Picture: Amazon

This watch supports multiple sports modes like walking, running, hiking, cycle and climbing.

It can also record your specific activity data to achieve better fitness effects.

Buy now: £22 from Amazon

Was: £39.99

Saving: £17.99

Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit Versa 2. Picture: Amazon

With a built-in Amazon Alexa, you can get quick news, info and weather, set bedtime reminders and alarms, control smart home devices.

You can also see the quality of each night’s sleep by measuring heart rate, time asleep, time awake, time in deep and REM sleep and restlessness.

Buy now: £99 from Amazon

Was: £199.99

Saving: £100.99

Huawei Watch GT 2e

Huawei Watch GT 2e. Picture: Currys

The GT 2e tracks different types of workout, including running, cycling, swimming, climbing, and rowing.

You can also add your own custom workout, like parkour, dancing or skateboarding.

Buy now: £64.99 from Currys

Was: £109.00

Saving: £44.01