Amazon Prime Video: The best TV shows to stream right now

As we head into winter, we're all looking for some new TV shows to get stuck into.

So, we've got you covered with the best old and new series which you can stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Whether you want an action, thriller, romance or comedy, these shows are completely addictive and definitely worth a watch.

Good Girls Revolt (2015)

Set in 1969, Good Girls Revolt follows a group of young female researchers in the newsroom of the publication 'News of the Week,'.

All they want is to be treated fairly but their request sparks convulsive changes and upends marriages, careers, sex lives, love lives, and friendships.

The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

The Handmaid’s Tale has an amazing cast of Elizabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski, and is based on Margaret Atwood’s classic novel.

It follows life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States.

Sneaky Pete (2017)

Sneaky Pete follows a con man who is on the run from a vicious gangster and assumes the identity of his prison cellmate, Pete.

After reuniting with Pete's estranged family, he is dragged into a world just as dangerous as the one he's trying to escape.

The Informer (2019)

Another Prime original, The Informer follows a former special ops soldier (Kinnaman) working as an informant for the FBI.

He is coerced into returning to the prison he previously served time in, to take down a Polish drug cartel.

The Grand Tour (2021)

Jeremy, Richard and James have now made four seasons on The Grand Tour.

The most recent season sees the trio embark on a Lockdown Special to find out just why American 70s cars never took off in Britain.

The Wheel of Time

Released on November 19 2021, The Wheel Of Time sees the lives of five young villagers change forever when a strange and powerful woman arrives, claiming one of them is the child of an ancient prophecy.

They must choose whether to trust this stranger with the fate of the world before the Dark One breaks out of His prison, and the Last Battle begins.

Electric Dreams (2017)

Originally airing on Channel 4, Epic, Electric Dreams is inspired by Philip K Dick's short stories and set in different worlds - some distant, others much closer to home.

Tampa Baes (2021)

This new reality series follows a group of LGBTQ+ friends in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Deemed 'it girls' of the state, the unscripted show sees them try to navigate their careers, romances, and social lives, while obviously getting involved in a whole load of drama.

