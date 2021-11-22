Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more
22 November 2021, 19:29
What are the best beauty deals of Black Friday 2021 and where can I buy them?
Black Friday is back with a bang this year, with deals already knocking prices lower and lower.
This time of the year is the perfect time to invest in some new beauty products – whether it's a skincare product you always thought you couldn't afford, or a makeup palette you've had your eyes on for months.
With great savings throughout the week and – of course – on Black Friday (November 26), now is the time to snap those deals up.
To make things a lot easier for you, we've put together some of the best deal and biggest savings over makeup, skincare and haircare.
ELEMIS Nourishing Skin Health Trio
Black Friday price: £28
Original price: £35
Saving: £7.00 (20%)
Buy the ELEMIS Nourishing Skin Health Trio here.
Nutronics Beauty Lash Lift Kit
Black Friday price: £13.95
Original price: £19.95
Saving: £6.00 (30%)
Buy the Nutronics Beauty Lash Lift Kit here.
FILORGA Local Facial Treatment
Black Friday price: £24.53
Original price: £56.90
Saving: £32.37 (57%)
Buy FILORGA Local Facial Treatment here.
Anglicolor PHOERA 18 Colors Eyeshadow Palette
Black Friday price: £6.11
Original price: £9.99
Saving: £3.88 (39%)
Buy the Anglicolor PHOERA 18 Colors Eyeshadow Palette here.
Glamoriser Salon Results Ionic Touch Control Hair Dryer
Black Friday price: £37.43
Original price: £59.99
Saving: £22.56 (38%)
Buy the Glamoriser Salon Results Ionic Touch Control Hair Dryer here.
Revlon Photoready Rose Glow Hydrating and Illuminating Primer
Black Friday price: £8.65
Original price: £12.99
Saving: £4.34 (33%)
Buy the Revlon Photoready Rose Glow Hydrating and Illuminating Primer here.
Jessup 15 piece Makeup Brush Set
Black Friday price: £15.29
Original price: £21.08
Saving: £5.79 (27%)
Buy the Jessup 15 piece Makeup Brush Set here.
Elemis Warm-Up Massage Balm
Black Friday price: £33.60
Original price: £42.00
Saving: £5.79 (27%)
Buy the Elemis Warm-Up Massage Balm here.
ghd Platinum+ Professional Styler
Black Friday price: £151.00
Original price: £189.00
Saving: £38.00 (20%)
Buy the ghd Platinum+ Professional Styler here.
ELEMIS Hydrating Day & Night Duo Gift Set
Black Friday price: £100.00
Original price: £125.00
Saving: £25.00 (20%)
Buy the ELEMIS Hydrating Day & Night Duo Gift Set here.
Gucci Flora Eau de Toilette 50ml
Black Friday price: £45.00
Original price: £55.00
Saving: £10.00 (18%)
Buy Gucci Flora Eau de Toilette 50ml here.