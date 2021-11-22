Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more

22 November 2021, 19:29

Alice Dear

Black Friday is back with a bang this year, with deals already knocking prices lower and lower.

This time of the year is the perfect time to invest in some new beauty products – whether it's a skincare product you always thought you couldn't afford, or a makeup palette you've had your eyes on for months.

With great savings throughout the week and – of course – on Black Friday (November 26), now is the time to snap those deals up.

To make things a lot easier for you, we've put together some of the best deal and biggest savings over makeup, skincare and haircare.

ELEMIS Nourishing Skin Health Trio

ELEMIS Nourishing Skin Health Trio, now £28
ELEMIS Nourishing Skin Health Trio, now £28. Picture: PH

Black Friday price: £28

Original price: £35

Saving: £7.00 (20%)

Buy the ELEMIS Nourishing Skin Health Trio here.

Nutronics Beauty Lash Lift Kit

Nutronics Beauty Lash Lift Kit, now £13.95
Nutronics Beauty Lash Lift Kit, now £13.95. Picture: PH

Black Friday price: £13.95

Original price: £19.95

Saving: £6.00 (30%)

Buy the Nutronics Beauty Lash Lift Kit here.

FILORGA Local Facial Treatment

FILORGA Local Facial Treatment, now with over 50% off
FILORGA Local Facial Treatment, now with over 50% off. Picture: PH

Black Friday price: £24.53

Original price: £56.90

Saving: £32.37 (57%)

Buy FILORGA Local Facial Treatment here.

Anglicolor PHOERA 18 Colors Eyeshadow Palette

Anglicolor PHOERA 18 Colors Eyeshadow Palette, now £6.11
Anglicolor PHOERA 18 Colors Eyeshadow Palette, now £6.11. Picture: PH

Black Friday price: £6.11

Original price: £9.99

Saving: £3.88 (39%)

Buy the Anglicolor PHOERA 18 Colors Eyeshadow Palette here.

Glamoriser Salon Results Ionic Touch Control Hair Dryer

Glamoriser Salon Results Ionic Touch Control Hair Dryer, now with 38% off
Glamoriser Salon Results Ionic Touch Control Hair Dryer, now with 38% off. Picture: PH

Black Friday price: £37.43

Original price: £59.99

Saving: £22.56 (38%)

Buy the Glamoriser Salon Results Ionic Touch Control Hair Dryer here.

Revlon Photoready Rose Glow Hydrating and Illuminating Primer

Revlon Photoready Rose Glow Hydrating and Illuminating Primer, now less that £10
Revlon Photoready Rose Glow Hydrating and Illuminating Primer, now less that £10. Picture: PH

Black Friday price: £8.65

Original price: £12.99

Saving: £4.34 (33%)

Buy the Revlon Photoready Rose Glow Hydrating and Illuminating Primer here.

Jessup 15 piece Makeup Brush Set

Jessup 15 piece Makeup Brush Set, now with almost 30% off
Jessup 15 piece Makeup Brush Set, now with almost 30% off. Picture: PH

Black Friday price: £15.29

Original price: £21.08

Saving: £5.79 (27%)

Buy the Jessup 15 piece Makeup Brush Set here.

Elemis Warm-Up Massage Balm

Elemis Warm-Up Massage Balm, now just over £30
Elemis Warm-Up Massage Balm, now just over £30. Picture: PH

Black Friday price: £33.60

Original price: £42.00

Saving: £5.79 (27%)

Buy the Elemis Warm-Up Massage Balm here.

ghd Platinum+ Professional Styler

You can now save £38 on the ghd Platinum+ Professional Styler
You can now save £38 on the ghd Platinum+ Professional Styler. Picture: PH

Black Friday price: £151.00

Original price: £189.00

Saving: £38.00 (20%)

Buy the ghd Platinum+ Professional Styler here.

ELEMIS Hydrating Day & Night Duo Gift Set

The ELEMIS Hydrating Day & Night Duo Gift Set now has £25 off
The ELEMIS Hydrating Day & Night Duo Gift Set now has £25 off. Picture: PH

Black Friday price: £100.00

Original price: £125.00

Saving: £25.00 (20%)

Buy the ELEMIS Hydrating Day & Night Duo Gift Set here.

Gucci Flora Eau de Toilette 50ml

Gucci Flora Eau de Toilette is now £45
Gucci Flora Eau de Toilette is now £45. Picture: PH

Black Friday price: £45.00

Original price: £55.00

Saving: £10.00 (18%)

Buy Gucci Flora Eau de Toilette 50ml here.

