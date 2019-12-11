Generous boss stuns 200 workers as he surprises them with £8million Christmas bonus

A boss has been praised after he awarded his 200 employees an £8million Christmas bonus.

With Christmas Day right around the corner, families all around the world are busy tracking down presents and stocking up on their festive feast ingredients.

But with the costs mounting up for millions of cash-strapped households, one company in Maryland, US has now given all its employees a whopping £8million bonus.

Workers at St John Properties were invited to a glitzy night which was held to celebrate the firm meeting its yearly targets.

It's our honor to publicly announce that a $10 mil bonus will be paid to all SJP employees in celebration of achieving our goal of developing 20 mil SF of CRE space!

At the Christmas dinner - which took place on Saturday - each staff member was then given a red envelope which revealed they would get roughly £38,000 each, depending on how long they'd worked there.

In an emotional video, workers can be seen reacting to the generous bonus, with many hugging each other and crying.

One tells the camera: "What happened tonight was magical. It is life-changing."

Founder of the real estate company, Chairman Edward St John, said: “To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives.

“I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication.

"I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”

Before adding: “I may steer the boat, but they're the ones that run the boat.

“They are the ones that make the boat go. Without the team, we are nothing.”

After the video was shared on social media, one person replied: “This is how you show your employees that you care about them reward them for there hard work and dedication!! Way to go St. John Properties #Lovethis.”

“WOW! Incredible. Simply, incredible. I got teary-eyed just watching. I am happy for everyone,” said another, while a third added: “This is rewarding your employees!! Treating each one like family.”