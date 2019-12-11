The Range is selling a DIY Santa's grotto for under £10 and parents are going mad for it

11 December 2019, 10:46

The Range have a variety of Christmas bargains available at the moment
The Range have a variety of Christmas bargains available at the moment. Picture: Google Maps
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

It's a great present for kids and will entertain them for hours as they customise it with their own designs.

Bargain store The Range is selling a brilliant gift for kids this Christmas, and it'll only set you back a tenner!

The Build Your Own Christmas Santa's Grotto is available both in-store and online and will set your children up with hours of entertainment so you can put your feet up and enjoy a glass of red.

READ MORE: Furious shopper slams Home Bargains for glaring Christmas letter typo

The build your own Santa's grotto will allow you to colour it in and your kid can sit in it
The build your own Santa's grotto will allow you to colour it in and your kid can sit in it. Picture: The Range

Parents are loving the £9.99 grotto-style playhouse, which the children have to set up and colour in themselves and say it's perfect for entertaining even the most easily-distracted of kids.

The three foot tall house is ideal for doodling or scribbling on, with The Range's listing stating that it's been designed to give kids "hours of fun".

They said: “Great for any budding artist looking to decorate their own wintry wonderland, the Build Your Own Christmas Santa’s Grotto is sure to inspire creativity.

“Featuring a fully operable door, window, and charming chimney, this ready-to-decorate playhouse is sure to provide hours of endless entertainment this festive season.”

Many parents have likes an Instagram post by The Range advertising the brilliant blank playhouse, which encourages children to "get creative this Christmas".

Their caption read: “Get creative this Christmas with our Build Your Own Christmas Santa’s Grotto!

“Hours of fun guaranteed for the kids.”

Kids will have hours of fun colouring in and decorating the grotto
Kids will have hours of fun colouring in and decorating the grotto. Picture: The Range

One person commented: “Omg this is that grotto!” and another added "one for the kids!"

More joined in, with a mum saying "this would keep the kids busy!" and another mum tagging her partner saying "we should get 1 of these".

