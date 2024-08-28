Young boy smashes 3,500-year-old museum artefact, gets rewarded with free tour

By Tom Eames

A recent visit to the Hecht Museum in Israel took an unexpected turn when a four-year-old child accidentally shattered a 3,500-year-old Bronze Age jar.

The incident occurred while the boy and his family were exploring the museum at Haifa University. Curious about the ancient artefact, the child apparently “pulled the jar slightly,” causing it to tumble from its display and break into several pieces.

The jar, which dates back to between 2200 and 1500 BC, had been on display near the museum’s entrance without the protection of glass or barriers.

This decision was intentional, as the museum aims to make archaeological findings "more accessible" and engaging for visitors. Dr Inbal Rivlin, the museum’s general manager, explained: “There is a special charm in displaying artefacts without barriers or glass walls.”

The boy’s father, Alex, expressed his shock and disbelief at seeing the shattered jar and initially struggled to accept that his son could have caused the damage.

After calming his distraught child, Alex reported the incident to a security guard. The museum, understanding that the incident was purely accidental, chose not to involve the police. Instead, they extended an invitation to the family for a guided tour of the exhibition.

Dr Rivlin emphasized that the museum’s response would be proportional to the nature of the accident, stating: “The jar was accidentally damaged by a young child visiting the museum, and the response will be accordingly.” The museum welcomed the family back, hoping to “sweeten together the previous experience."

The broken jar is a significant artefact from the Canaan region on the Mediterranean coast, predating the time of Biblical King David and King Solomon. The “impressive find” was originally used for storing and transporting wine and olive oil, according to the museum’s manager.

In response to the incident, the museum has consulted a conservation specialist to restore the shattered jar. Dr Rivlin reassured that the jar would be returned to its display “in a short time,” adding that the conservation process would be documented and presented to the public as part of the museum’s ongoing educational efforts.