Brit locked up and banned from US over misread text message to girlfriend

Isaac and his girlfriend Camila were both distraught. Picture: Triangle News

By Mared Parry

His poor girlfriend was stood waiting for him for hours but he'd held in a cramped cell overnight with no way of communicating with her.

The couple still haven't seen each other but will stay together despite the vicious ban. Picture: Triangle News

Brit Isaac Roblett was brutally locked up by US officials after attempting to visit his American girlfriend for their anniversary because of an old WhatsApp message on his phone suggesting he was moving there.

24-year-old Isaac had his mobile phone seized by immigration officials in Chicago when he arrived in the the US and they came across a message that read "I am moving to be with you".

The text message implying that Isaac was 'moving' to the US was enough for the officials to treat him in such a way. Picture: Triangle News

The marketing manager claimed that the message was taken out of context and he was talking about spending three whole months with girlfriend, Camila Iglesia under the ETSA permit.

Isaac was locked up in a cell overnight and was interrogated in a windowless room for over an hour before officials decided to comb through his private messages.

Once immigration officers found the message, which was said during an argument, Isaac was deported back to the UK without getting to see Camila or even explain what happened, and was officially banned from the US for life.

Isaac has previously visited Camila in her home city of Miami. Picture: Triangle News

23-year-old Camila was stood waiting for Isaac on April 24th and he never showed, as according to Isaac, officials said the misinterpreted message was "evidence enough not to allow me in".

This left drama student Camila both "scared" and "angry".

Isaac, from Hastings, East Sussex insisted that the message, which read: "In terms of a break up, I don’t know what I’ve done to make you forget that in a month’s time I am moving to be with you" was in reference to the three month-long holiday.

He added: "I wouldn’t say “visit you” if it’s three months."

The couple were planning on visiting LA and New York. Picture: Triangle News

The whole process very traumatic, as Isaac is now suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from the whole deal. He added that: ‘I was almost crying, trying to hold back the tears. One of the officers told me: “Man up, get over it.""

Isaac added: "It was the worst thing you’ve ever seen. The toilet was literally a hole in the ground."

He wasn't allowed to eat, and didn't get to shower or sleep, as bright lights were left on overnight.

After he was rejected and banned from the US, Isaac had to pay £700 for a flight home, and was even taken to the plane in handcuffs.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office commented:"‘Our staff offered advice to a British man who was denied entry to the USA, and were in contact with the US immigration authorities regarding his case."