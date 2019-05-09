Certain 'ugly' features will get you banned from the Beautiful People dating app

The site promises to pair together attractive individuals. Picture: Beautiful Peopl

By Mared Parry

The American dating site only allows 'beautiful' people to join and those who aren't considered attractive enough will be given the boot

A dating app has come under fire for listing the 'ugly' and 'undesirable' features which potential members will be kicked off the site for possessing.

Beautiful People, an American dating website and app which is exclusively for, you guessed it, beautiful people has revealed the results of a poll, asking the members what they consider to be ugly.

The site's homepage claims to pair beautiful people with others of the same calibre. Picture: Beautiful People

The site's owner, Greg Hodge claims that over 8.5 million members have been booted off the site for not being attractive enough, and that there are around 750,000 current members.

The way the site works is that anyone signs up to be a member, but the judgemental app allows members to rate each other, something that Greg calls a 'democratic rating system'.

Some would call it incredibly judgemental and superficial, but hey, it is what it is.

Read more: A girl fooled a dating app with these before and after pictures

Only 'beautiful' members will be deemed worthy of finding love on the site. Picture: Getty

Those who don't meet the mark aren't welcome to join the site, and their accounts will be deleted as a result.

So, what are these so-called 'undesirable' traits and features?

Ugliest features women possess according to men:

- Obese/overweight

- Eyes too far apart or close together or wonky

- Big/unsightly nose

- Bad skin

- Poor figure (No shape, curves)

- No butt, too much butt

- ThinFat — Skinny but no body tone

- Bad mouth/teeth — too small, no lips, poor teeth

- Bad makeup (too much makeup, makeup not correctly applied)

- Unibrow/no plucking/too much plucking

The site seems to perceive its members as the elite of dating. Picture: Getty

And it's not just the men that have been savage, the women are equally as picky.

Ugliest features men possess according to women:

Bad mouth — too small, no lips, poor teeth

Obese/overweight

Too short

Bad skin

Un-groomed facial or body hair — unibrow, nose hairs, wild beard, excessive back hair

Crooked, large or otherwise ugly nose

Balding or unkempt hair (not specifically styled that way)

Bad posture

Dirty or long nails or both

Too skinny/scrawny/effeminate

It doesn't end there - Greg actually came under fire last year after he offered those who were rejected from the site PLASTIC SURGERY ADVICE. Yes, really.

And it's not even free, as the rejects will have to fork out $10 for the advice which will undoubtedly make them feel horrendous about themselves.

We'll stick to Hinge thanks.