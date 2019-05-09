Certain 'ugly' features will get you banned from the Beautiful People dating app

9 May 2019, 13:04

The site promises to pair together attractive individuals
The site promises to pair together attractive individuals. Picture: Beautiful Peopl
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The American dating site only allows 'beautiful' people to join and those who aren't considered attractive enough will be given the boot

A dating app has come under fire for listing the 'ugly' and 'undesirable' features which potential members will be kicked off the site for possessing.

Beautiful People, an American dating website and app which is exclusively for, you guessed it, beautiful people has revealed the results of a poll, asking the members what they consider to be ugly.

The site's homepage claims to pair beautiful people with others of the same calibre
The site's homepage claims to pair beautiful people with others of the same calibre. Picture: Beautiful People

The site's owner, Greg Hodge claims that over 8.5 million members have been booted off the site for not being attractive enough, and that there are around 750,000 current members.

The way the site works is that anyone signs up to be a member, but the judgemental app allows members to rate each other, something that Greg calls a 'democratic rating system'.

Some would call it incredibly judgemental and superficial, but hey, it is what it is.

Read more: A girl fooled a dating app with these before and after pictures

Only 'beautiful' members will be deemed worthy of finding love on the site
Only 'beautiful' members will be deemed worthy of finding love on the site. Picture: Getty

Those who don't meet the mark aren't welcome to join the site, and their accounts will be deleted as a result.

So, what are these so-called 'undesirable' traits and features?

Ugliest features women possess according to men:

- Obese/overweight

- Eyes too far apart or close together or wonky

- Big/unsightly nose

- Bad skin

- Poor figure (No shape, curves)

- No butt, too much butt

- ThinFat — Skinny but no body tone

- Bad mouth/teeth — too small, no lips, poor teeth

- Bad makeup (too much makeup, makeup not correctly applied)

- Unibrow/no plucking/too much plucking

The site seems to perceive its members as the elite of dating
The site seems to perceive its members as the elite of dating. Picture: Getty

And it's not just the men that have been savage, the women are equally as picky.

Ugliest features men possess according to women:

Bad mouth — too small, no lips, poor teeth

Obese/overweight

Too short

Bad skin

Un-groomed facial or body hair — unibrow, nose hairs, wild beard, excessive back hair

Crooked, large or otherwise ugly nose

Balding or unkempt hair (not specifically styled that way)

Bad posture

Dirty or long nails or both

Too skinny/scrawny/effeminate

It doesn't end there - Greg actually came under fire last year after he offered those who were rejected from the site PLASTIC SURGERY ADVICE. Yes, really.

And it's not even free, as the rejects will have to fork out $10 for the advice which will undoubtedly make them feel horrendous about themselves.

We'll stick to Hinge thanks.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

There's a genius way to pick up shards of glass

Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass
A man took drastic action when he was fed up of his girlfriend's vegan diet

Man secretly swaps girlfriend’s vegan milk for dairy to see if it actually gives her acne

Food & Health

Eating nuts early in pregnancy can boost a baby's brain development, it has been claimed (stock image)

Eating nuts early in your pregnancy 'makes baby more intelligent', study finds
The incredible lip and nail art has attracted thousands of likes and comments

Makeup artist creates lip art that recreates film scenes from Clueless, Birdbox and Home Alone

Beauty

Megan looked stunning at the royal baby photocall

Meghan Markle wears hair in loose waves and opts for natural glam makeup for royal baby photocall

Royals

Trending on Heart

Paddy and Christine have three children

Christine McGuinness reveals her youngest daughter Felicity is showing signs of autism

Celebrities

Vicky Pattison has revealed she feels like a 'fraud'

Vicky Pattison admits she feels 'sad and lonely' after 'weight gain' in honest selfie

Celebrities

Josie Gibson has showed off her weight transformation on Instagram

Josie Gibson shows off DRAMATIC weight loss in swimsuit pic with son Reggie

Celebrities

Tony Soprano is set to be reprised

Sopranos prequel: Release date, cast and plot details revealed

TV & Movies

Disney have unveiled their movie schedule through to 2027

Disney unveil movie schedule through to 2027 - with Star Wars, Indiana Jones and live action remakes

TV & Movies

The Love Island runner up gave her opinion on this upcoming series

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson shares her thoughts on this year's line-up

Showbiz