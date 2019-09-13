Britain’s spider bite capital REVEALED with 450 attacks - here's how the rest of the UK ranks

Essex has been named as the spider bite capital. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

Essex has been announced as the spider bite capital of the UK with a whopping 457 attacks over the past five years.

With ‘spider season’ in full flow, we’re seeing more and more of the creepy crawlies hiding in our homes.

But while most of Britain’s eight-legged creatures are harmless, a handful – like that of the false widow spider - can give a nasty bite.

And it’s bad news for residents of Essex, as it was recently revealed as the UK's spider bite capital, with 450 attacks over the last five years.

In research conducted by leading pest control experts Fantastic Services, it found hospitals in the home county have dealt with the most spider bites, or suspected spider bites.

False Widow's can give a nasty bite. Picture: PA Images

Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust topped the list with 457 cases recorded, including those at Chelmsford's Broomfield Hospital.

Read More: 'Miracle' Home Bargains spray promises to BANISH spiders from your home - and it costs just 99p!

It was also found that 92 - or 20% - of those incidents happened last year, which was actually a drop from the 102 that occurred in 2017.

Coming in second, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust has dealt with 249 suspected spider bites since 2013.

Read More: How to recognise and treat spider bites as they enter mating season

While Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had 216; Torbay and South Devon reached 210; and Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had 188.

Southport and Ormskirk Hospital recorded 159, and Lewisham and Greenwich recorded 152.

This comes after experts warned that False Widow spiders are spreading across the UK.

The creatures are the most poisonous spider in the UK and they usually grow up to about 10mm with their legspan reaching 25mm.

Experts say false widow bites can’t produce an infection bad enough to cause death but their venom can cause swelling, numbness, discomfort, burning, chest pain and nausea.

The NHS advise seeking immediate medical help if you have “severe or working symptoms”.

If you're bitten by a spider, it's recommended that you wash the area before applying antibiotic cream.

They also say you can use painkillers and ice to soothe the pain, but you must visit your GP if symptoms get worse.