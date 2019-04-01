Broadband customers will now get a daily refund of £8 when their service is down, starting today
1 April 2019, 08:15 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 08:19
Good news for Broadband users, as a new scheme means compensation for customers when their service is down.
From today, April 1, a new scheme will come into effect meaning compensation will be offered to Broadband users.
The biggest broadband and landline providers in Britain have agreed to pay £8 back to the customer for everyday their service has not been fixed.
Following two working days, if the issue has not been fixed, the companies will pay £8 back in compensation to customer.
As well, the new scheme states that companies must pay £25 back to the customer if an engineer cancels with less than 24 hours notice.
This is followed by a £5 payment each day the problem is not resolved.
Ofcom have revealed BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Virgin Media and Zen Internet, PlusNet and EE are all part of the new scheme.