Broadband customers will now get a daily refund of £8 when their service is down, starting today

1 April 2019, 08:15 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 08:19

Broadband users will now get cash back when they experience issues with their service
Broadband users will now get cash back when they experience issues with their service. Picture: Getty
By Alice Dear

Good news for Broadband users, as a new scheme means compensation for customers when their service is down.

From today, April 1, a new scheme will come into effect meaning compensation will be offered to Broadband users.

The biggest broadband and landline providers in Britain have agreed to pay £8 back to the customer for everyday their service has not been fixed.

Following two working days, if the issue has not been fixed, the companies will pay £8 back in compensation to customer.

The new scheme works from April 1st
The new scheme works from April 1st. Picture: Getty

As well, the new scheme states that companies must pay £25 back to the customer if an engineer cancels with less than 24 hours notice.

This is followed by a £5 payment each day the problem is not resolved.

Ofcom have revealed BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Virgin Media and Zen Internet, PlusNet and EE are all part of the new scheme.

