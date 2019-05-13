Children left crying as horror movie shown instead of Detective Pikachu at cinema

13 May 2019, 11:45

The horror film The Curse of La Llororna was played instead of Detective Pikachu
The horror film The Curse of La Llororna was played instead of Detective Pikachu. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Dozens of children were left in tears after a terrifying horror film and scary trailers were played in the cinema.

A Canadian cinema made a huge blunder in one of their screenings, one which left all of the children in tears and all of the parents furious.

The terrifying horror film The Curse of La Llororna was played instead of the cartoon film, Detective Pikachu at the Guzzo Marche Central in Montreal, and journalist Ryan George from a movie-reviewing website was at the screening, and live-tweeted the whole thing.

The children and their parents were expecting to see the cutesy family-friendly film The Curse of La Llororna
The children and their parents were expecting to see the cutesy family-friendly film The Curse of La Llororna. Picture: Getty

The Curse of La Llororna's opening scene shows a mother drowning her child, so things weren't off to a good start and children started to cry immediately.

However, there was a warning of what was to come, as all of the trailers played before the film were ones for 18+ horrors.

Annabelle Comes Home, a horror movie about an evil doll kicked things off, as Ryan tweeted: "The theatre I'm in is playing a trailer for Annabelle Comes Home before Detective Pikachu LOOK AWAY CHILDREN OH NO".

Read more: Children showed horror film trailers at Peppa Pig film

His thread continued, updating his followers on what was happening at the offending theatre: "Andddd kids are crying. Now the Joker trailer is playing".

The Joker's violent trailer wasn't the last terrifying one to play either, as the next one, Child's Play, which is the new Chucky film, displays murders, plenty of blood, and a doll which murders its family members.

Once the film itself started playing it didn't take too long for those managing that theatre screen that something was seriously wrong, and it was soon switched off after parents complained.

They were then taken into a different screen where the actual Pikachu film, which stars Ryan Reynolds, was playing.

What a mess. It's unknown whether the attendees of the wrong screening were given a refund or any kind of compensation.

