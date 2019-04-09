Children left in tears after horror film trailers play before Peppa Pig at the cinema

9 April 2019, 08:18

Peppa Pig fans were left horrified by the 'inappropriate' trailer
Peppa Pig fans were left horrified by the 'inappropriate' trailer. Picture: Channel 5

Parents have been left outraged after their children were forced to watch horror film trailers while at a cinema in Ipswich

Children have been left horrified after a trailer for a horror film played before the Peppa Pig movie at a cinema in Ipswich, Suffolk.

The cinema has been forced to apologise for showing the 'inappropriate' trailer for horror film Ma, which has been rated '15'.

Peppa Pig fans were left shocked by the inappropriate trailers
Peppa Pig fans were left shocked by the inappropriate trailers. Picture: Channel 5

Ma's trailer depicts drinking, sexual content and violence - and kids were reportedly in tears after watching it.

There are also reports that another inappropriate trailer was also played - for superhero horror film Brightburn.

A journalist who works at the BBC, who took her two-year-old daughter and 10-month-old son to see Peppa Pig, said: “There were lots of kids crying and she was very confused and started crying too."

A spokesperson for Empire Cinemas said, according to ITV: “We are investigating how an inappropriate trailer was played before a screening of Peppa Pig at our Ipswich Cinema for which we apologise.

“As soon as the staff on site were made aware of the situation, the programme was stopped and trailers were taken off-screen immediately.

“We do sincerely apologise for this and for any distress caused and will be reviewing our internal procedures to ascertain how this came to being.

“The film (Peppa Pig) did then go on screen as planned.”

