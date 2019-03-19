Peppa Pig caught up in sexism row after being SLAMMED by London's Fire Brigade

Peppa Pig has been slammed by London's Fire Brigade for their use of the word 'firemen', who argued that the term is 'out of date'.

The fire chiefs tweeted a clip of the show alongside the message: "Come on @peppapig, we’ve not been firemen for 30 years.

"You have a huge influence on kids & using out of date stereotypical gender specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters. Join our #Firefightingsexism campaign.

However, many fans defended the show - arguing that the whole episode centred around Miss Rabbit becoming a firefighter.

Come on @peppapig, we’ve not been firemen for 30 years. You have a huge influence on kids & using out of date stereotypical gender specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters. Join our #Firefightingsexism campaign https://t.co/IRjLtqolEl — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) March 17, 2019

One person wrote: “You have never watched the show properly.

“Ms Rabbit does nearly everything in the show, shop owner, helicopter pilot, rescue, you name it!

“Give her a break, let someone handle the fire duties."

Heart.co.uk has contacted Channel 5 for comment.

This isn't the first time Peppa Pig has made headlines in recent months.

It has been claimed that kids in the US who watch the show have been changing their accents and exhibiting weird behaviour - known as the 'Peppa effect'.

