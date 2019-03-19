Peppa Pig caught up in sexism row after being SLAMMED by London's Fire Brigade

19 March 2019, 11:04 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 11:06

Peppa Pig has been slammed for being 'sexist'
Peppa Pig has been slammed for being 'sexist'. Picture: Channel 5

Peppa Pig's use of the word 'firemen' has proved controversial

Peppa Pig has been slammed by London's Fire Brigade for their use of the word 'firemen', who argued that the term is 'out of date'.

Peppa Pig has been caught up in a sexism row
Peppa Pig has been caught up in a sexism row. Picture: Channel 5

The fire chiefs tweeted a clip of the show alongside the message: "Come on @peppapig, we’ve not been firemen for 30 years.

Read more: Parents warned of sick Peppa Pig spoofs that show kids' favourite self-harming

"You have a huge influence on kids & using out of date stereotypical gender specific wording prevents young girls from becoming firefighters. Join our #Firefightingsexism campaign.

However, many fans defended the show - arguing that the whole episode centred around Miss Rabbit becoming a firefighter.

One person wrote: “You have never watched the show properly.

Read more: Terrifying Momo challenge is 'hacking' YouTube Peppa Pig videos

“Ms Rabbit does nearly everything in the show, shop owner, helicopter pilot, rescue, you name it!

“Give her a break, let someone handle the fire duties."

Heart.co.uk has contacted Channel 5 for comment.

This isn't the first time Peppa Pig has made headlines in recent months.

It has been claimed that kids in the US who watch the show have been changing their accents and exhibiting weird behaviour - known as the 'Peppa effect'.

