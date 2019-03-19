Lady Nadia Essex confesses she 'loved' Love Island star Mike Thalassitis in tribute post following his death

19 March 2019, 09:50

Lady Nadia Essex shared this picture with Mike following his death
Lady Nadia Essex shared this picture with Mike following his death. Picture: Instagram/Lady Nadia Essex
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Lady Nadia Essex has shared a tribute to Mike Thalassitis following his tragic death.

Lady Nadia Essex shared an emotional tribute to Love Island star Mike Thalassitis following his death over the weekend.

Nadia, who met Mike on Celebs Go Dating, posted a picture with the reality TV star onto her Instagram, confessing she “loved” him.

Following Mike’s death – which was confirmed to have been from hanging with no suspicious circumstances – Nadia posted: “I loved you and you left me. I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye. I can’t imagine living in a world you are not part of, yes... I’m selfish. I want you here even if you were hurting.”

She continued: “I wanted you here even though you wanted it to end. I know you are in a better place, at peace and no longer in pain. I just wish that pain didn’t transfer to us, those who loved you unconditionally and those you left behind.”

Mike Thalassitis died from hanging over the weekend
Mike Thalassitis died from hanging over the weekend. Picture: Instagram/ Mike Thalassitis

The former Celebs Go Dating star finished the post with: “Sleep well my Greek God. My Mugster. My Michael. You will always be my Magic Mike. Love your Go Nads now & forever.”

The recent post has led some fans to speculate whether Nadia’s relationship with Mike was romantic.

One fan commented: “Wow, you were in love with him hun wasn’t you.”

Another wrote: “Getting the vibes she was major in love with him but not so sure that was mutual tbh. He prob loved her as a friend.”

The post comes only days after Nadia was trolled for her reaction to Mike’s death.

Nadia and Mike met on Celebs Go Dating
Nadia and Mike met on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Instagram/ Mike Thalassitis

Sharing videos of herself crying on Instagram stories, she said: “Please for the love of God let this be a hoax... if anyone can get hold of him or confirm this is a hoax please let the world know!

"Please don't let this be true! Not Mike! Please, no!"

If you’re suffering from suicidal thoughts, visit the NHS’ page for help here.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Karen Clifton shot to fame on Strictly with ex-husband Kevin

Strictly's Karen Clifton sobs after male barber refuses to cut her hair
Dean Gaffney and Rebekah Ward got together three years ago

EastEnders' Dean Gaffney, 41, 'DUMPED' by fed-up 'trophy' girlfriend, 25
Kelly Brook on air look

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s wrap dress and silver kitten heel boots
Megan McKenna and Mike Thalassitis during their seven month relationship

Megan McKenna breaks silence on ex Mike Thalassitis' tragic death
Gareth Gates and Faye Brooks are now engaged

Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes: Where did they meet, when did they split and how did they get engaged?

Trending on Heart

Millie Bobbi Brown and Romeo

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'dating' Romeo Beckham
Sia has given fans a rare glimpse of her unmasked face

Sia shocks fans with rare glimpse of uncovered face

News

Where to buy eco-friendly cleaning products in the UK

Eco-friendly cleaning brands and products to spruce up your Spring clean

Lifestyle

Love Island stars call for show to offer more support

Love Island stars call for reality TV shows to provide more support following Mike Thalassitis' death

TV & Movies

Joe Tate will make a shock return to Emmerdale

Emmerdale's Joe Tate to make shock return to the Dales 5 months after being killed off

TV & Movies

Mike Thalassitis family photo

Mike Thalassitis brother Nick posted a final photo of Love Island star with his late grandmother

TV & Movies