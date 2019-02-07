Parents claim Peppa Pig is causing their kids to 'snort' and change their accents

The popular kids TV programme is having a worrying affect on kids according to their parents.

One of the world's most popular kids TV shows is beginning to worry parents after their children have shown weird behaviour after watching an episode.

Peppa Pig is loved by kids both in the UK and the US but now some parents are labelling their kids behaviour linked to the show as the "Peppa Effect".

Some mums and dads told parenting site Romper that their kids have begun oinking and snorting like their cartoon heroes Peppa.

Some American parents whose kids enjoy the show have noticed that their little ones have begun pronouncing certain words with a British accent like those Peppa and her brother George have.

my 3 yr old cousin has an english accent from watching peppa pig and i’m jealous — alex (@_alexis_raelyn) January 30, 2019

Anyone else's kids developing a slight British accent after watching Peppa pig?



She is also snorting like a piggy, but that is expected. — Mike Lupa (@LupaTeacher) February 3, 2019

The character of Peppa Pig is played by 17-year-old Harley Bird who lives in Tring, Hertfordshire on a farm with her family and aptly has two pigs named Peppa and George.