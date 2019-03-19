Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'dating' Romeo Beckham

19 March 2019, 09:25

Millie Bobby Brown and Romeo Beckham are reportedly dating
Millie Bobby Brown and Romeo Beckham are reportedly dating . Picture: Romeo Beckham/Millie Brown IG

The teens are meant to have first met in 2016 at a Unicef fundraiser - and mum Victoria Beckham is delighted their friendship has turned to romance.

Romeo Beckham could have his first girlfriend, as it's reported the 16-year-old is dating Millie Bobby Brown,15.

According to The Sun, Victoria Beckham has given her seal of approval for her middle son to date the Stranger Things actress, with sources claiming it's "early days".

It's believed the young love birds first met at Unicef's 70th gala back in 2016, where Millie handed David Beckham an award, and the pair hit it off.

UNICEF's 70th Anniversary Event
Millie met Romeo's dad David at UNICEF's 70th anniversary event in 2016. Picture: Getty

The insider revealed: "It's early days but they make a very sweet couple.

"Posh has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie's."

Taking to social media after the event, the actress admitted she would "remember this evening for the rest of her life."

Millie also revealed she had her eye on the teen model, who is an avid tennis player, when she was asked what she hoped her role as Eleven in Stranger Things would see in future.

She said: "I don't know. Something with Romeo Beckham."

Romeo may have never had a public girlfriend, but Millie has dated American singer Jacob Sartorius, 15, until July 2018.

Millie took to social media last summer to reveal they had decided to break up, but insisted they would remain friends.

"The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual," she wrote.

"We are both happy and remaining friends," she explained before ending the statement with a red heart emoji.

