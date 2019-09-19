China's 'Loch Ness monster' disappoints fans as its revealed the beast is actually an air bag

China's Yangtze River apparently had a monster lurking in its depths. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The baffling revelation comes after a viral video convinced locals the creature was real.

A gigantic 'creature' was spotted by onlookers in the Yangtze River in China, and video footage of the apparent 'monster' went viral, being viewed millions of times.

The long, black object captivated the country who came up with their own theories similar to that of Scotland's Loch Ness Monster, but it turns out they'd mistaken it for a 20 meter-long industrial airbag.

Water #MONSTERS in the Three Gorges? Netizens speculated that the giant mysterious creature might be a fish or a big snake. Experts believe it is unlike living animals, more like floating objects. https://t.co/CGGrfWzckI pic.twitter.com/RCdbaDAvv9 — The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) September 14, 2019

The hilarious revelation came after the grainy viral video claiming there was a huge sea creature in the famous Yangtze River was viewed over 32 million times since Friday on Weibo.

The video was covered by most major Chinese media, including the party paper Beijing Youth Daily and state broadcaster CCTV and China Daily.

A lot of places believed that the creature was only just the top part of a much larger animal, but turns out it was just an air bag. Hilarious.

China's Yangtze River is one of the most polluted in the country. Picture: PA

However, on Tuesday this week, workers at a ferry pier fished out a long piece of tubing, and put the rumours to an end.

A variety of pictures from local media also showed another large piece of black rubbish washed up on the shore near the alleged sighting.

Endless fans of the whole tale were gutted that it came to an end, but others said that the local authorities should maintain the whole mystery and keep it going.

One suggested: "Don’t take it out of the water. Seal the area, turn it into a tourist attraction and open it up to the world.”

And another added that they were: “Disappointed. This is a cruel blow to human imagination and the desire to explore.”

The Yangtze is Asia’s longest and largest river, stretching from the edge of Tibet to China’s east coast and is one of the most polluted as a result of industrial growth and overfishing.