Dad Christmas gift guide: What to buy your sporty, techy and fashionable dad this year

Here's what to get your dad for Christmas this year. Picture: Getty/PH

Not sure what to buy your dad this Christmas? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Christmas will look very different for most of us this year, but that doesn't mean we can't treat our nearest and dearest.

We've put together some of the best gifts for men, whether your dad is into tech, sport or fashion.

Sega Mega Drive Mini Console

Sega Mega Drive Mini Console, £75.00. Picture: PH

If your dad loves old school gaming, this gift will give him the ultimate nostalgia this Christmas.

The console includes 40 classic games and two wired control pads, so you can go head-to-head with your old man.

Buy now: Sega Mega Drive Mini Console, £75.00

Jabra Elite 85h headphones

Jabra Elite 85h headphones, £279.99. Picture: PH

Whether your dad loves music or podcasts, you can give the gift of spectacular sound this Christmas.

The Jabra Elite 85h headphones are engineered for the best wireless calls and music experience, with SmartSound audio that automatically adapts to surroundings.

Your dad won't need to keep charging the wireless headphones either, as they power up to 36 hours of battery.

Buy now: Jabra Elite 85h headphones, £279.99

12 Days of Coffee

Celebrate with the 12 Days of Coffee gift. Picture: Coffee Direct

If your dad is a coffee lover, then treat him to Coffee-Direct.co.uk's 12 Days of Christmas Gift Pack.

This fabulous box features twelve coffee varieties from across the globe, letting your doting dad try out a different coffee variety for each day of Christmas.

The twelve 60g bags can contain whole beans or pre-ground coffee for the most popular brewing methods. Included in the box is a beautiful Coffee Guide, providing useful information about the exquisite coffees and how to make them.

Buy now: 12 Days of Christmas Gift Pack, £29.99

Papalook Full HD Plug and Play USB Web Cam

Papalook 1080P Webcam, £85.99. Picture: Papalook

With more of us working from home than ever before, why not treat your dad to a tech upgrade for his home office!

The Papalook web cam offers 1080P video at 30fps for clear, and sharp video conferencing, with built-in auto light correction and microphone making it the perfect choice for virtual meetings in a busy home! Plus with Plug and Play technology, there's no complicated setup to worry about.

Buy now: Papalook Full HD Plug and Play USB Web Cam, £85.99

Mahabis slippers

Mahabis slippers, £79.00. Picture: PH

With your dad probably spending more time than usual in his slippers, give his old pair the ultimate update to the super comfy Mahabis slippers.

Just in time for June 21, Mahabis have released the Mahabis canvas, the perfect shoe for your dad to wear inside and outdoors.

As well as being super comfortable, Mahabis shoes are light and practical, with a multi-surface grip and wool lining.

Buy now: Mahabis canvas, £79

Groov-e Retro Cassette Player

Groov-e Retro Cassette Player, £19.99. Picture: PH

If your dad has loads of old cassette tapes he's been meaning to listen to, gift him the Groov-e Retro Cassette Player, guaranteed to bring back some loved memories.

Buy now: Groov-e Retro Cassette Player, £19.99

Personalised Heinz products

Dad a fan of Heinz? Make the most of this offer. Picture: Heinz

After something a bit wacky but still personal? Heinz are doing personalised beans, mayo, ketchup, the works!

All products are £5.49 each + £3.50 delivery. If you want to really push the boat out then you can add a gift box and personal message for just £1 more.

Buy now: Heinz personalised items, £5.49

Good-night Snore Rings

Good-night Snore Rings, £29.99. Picture: PH

If you know your dad snores, help out their partner this Christmas with the The Good Night Anti-Snoring Ring.

The anti-snoring ring is a special ring worn on the pinkie finger to help the wearer sleep better and reduce their snoring over night.

The ring applies light pressure on specific points of the finger, helping people fall asleep, breath better during the night, reduce tiredness and become more productive.

Buy now: The Good Night Anti-Snoring Ring, £29.99

Personalised phone case

Personalised phone case, CASETiFY, £36. Picture: PH

For the environmentally friendly dads out there, nothing will make them smile like a new phone case which is fully customisable, compostable, and biodegradable.

Whether your dad loves loud colours or a simple and chic look, you can get designing something unique just for them with CASETiFY.

The new collection is part of the brand's mission to "make a case for our future".

What's even better is that working with Earth Day Network’s The Canopy Project, they will be planting a tree for every compostable case sold.

Buy now: Personalised phone case, CASETiFY, £36

Heinrich Barth Products

Heinrich Barth Products, from £13. Picture: PH

For your eco-conscious dad who also loves to smell great, look no further than Heinrich Barth.

Heinrich Barth specialise in hair and body products, using unique and natural ingredients, with all packaging being 100% biodegradable.

Whether your dad needs a new shampoo and conditioner, a moisturiser or body cleanser, the collection is sure to add a little luxury to his life.

Buy now: Heinrich Barth, from £13

Murdock London Cologne

Murdock London Cologne, £40.00. Picture: PH

If you're keen to get your dad a new scent this Father's Day, but are unsure which one he'd like, try the Murdock London Cologne Collection.

With four scents designed to "compliment modern sensibilities", the collection includes Black Tea, Avalon, Patchouli and Vetiver, all which receive rave reviews online.

Buy now: Murdock London Cologne Collection, £40.00

Nespresso by Magimix Essenza Mini

Nespresso by Magimix Essenza Mini, £88.00. Picture: PH

Let your dad enjoy the full range of Nespresso coffee at home on Christmas and afterwards with the Nespresso by Magimix Essenza Mini.

This light and compact item will look great in any kitchen, and make the perfect gift for any coffee-loving dads this June.

Buy now: Nespresso by Magimix Essenza Mini, £88

Football Team History Book

Football Team History Book by Prezzybox. Picture: Prezzybox

If your dad is the ultimate footie fan, surprise him with a book dedicated to his team which is full of all of the major sport's history from the early 20th century

This individually bound hardback book holds all of the major sports events of your selected team, made up of newspaper reports to give you a real insight into what actually happened!

Especially personalised with the name of your football team plus your chosen name on the first page, this is a truly great gift!

Buy now: Football Team History Book, £39.95

Jam Jar Wireless Speaker

Jam Jar Wireless Speaker by Prezzybox. Picture: Prezzybox

For the tech loving dad, give him the gift of this epic new Jam Jar Wireless Speaker.

With this piece of kit, he can play his fave tunes, chat with friends and control the volume with the Bluetooth connection and remote.

USB rechargeable and fitting most phones, it makes a great addition to your dad's kitchen table.

Buy now: Jam Jar Wireless Speaker, £39.95

SodaStream

The black SodaStream. Picture: SodaStream

As we head into summer, what better gift to give your dad than his very own SodaStream sparkling water maker?

Whether your dad is a tech buff, cocktail fanatic or is keen to do their bit for the environment, a gift from SodaStream is the perfect choice.

It turns plain tap water into sparkling water at the touch of a button, meaning there is no longer any need for plastic water bottles. The minimalist and stylish design will also look incredible on his kitchen counter.

Buy now: SodaStream, £99

Farhi chocolates and nuts

These Farhi treats will thrill dads with a sweet tooth. Picture: Farhi

If your dad has a sweet tooth and loves a cheeky bowl of nuts, he will be thrilled with the range made by chocolatier Rita Farhi.

The posh confectioner also sells other treats, including delicious cinnamon-dusted chocolate almonds; caramelised nuts; chocolate covered Brazil nuts; fruit jellies and more, all beautifully presented.

Buy now: Farhi sweets, from £5.99 at Selfridges

Belkin Wireless Charging Stand

Belkin BOOST CHARGE Wireless Charging Stand. Picture: Belkin

Your dad will have absolutely no excuses for letting his phone run out of battery with this Belkin Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand - Special Edition.

This stylish piece of kit offers fast 7.5W wireless charging in a stylish stand which is available in White or Black – perfect for any bedside table!

Whether it needs just a quick power boost or an overnight charge, his iPhone will be getting the fastest wireless charge available.

Buy now: Belkin Wireless Charging Stand, £49.95, at Apple

Steak Box by Smith & Wollensky

The steak box is packed full of fresh food. Picture: Smith & Wollensky

Renowned steakhouse Smith & Wollensky have partnered with new premium grocery box delivery service Knock Knock by Smith & Brock to launch the new Smith & Wollensky Steak Box.

The box has all you need to make a restaurant quality steak meal at home and makes a lovely gift for Christmas.

Inside the Smith & Wollensky Steak Box you will also find a selection of high quality veg to pair with your steak, including English Asparagus, Cauliflower, Garlic, Flat Parsley, Lemon, Portabella Mushrooms, 2 types of potatoes, Spinach, Tomatoes.

Buy now: Steak Box by Smith & Wollensky, £65 from Knock Knock Groceries

Powerbeats Pro earphones

Seriously treat your dad with some boujee headphones. Picture: Beats by Dre

If you fancy really splurging for a dad who's into his sports, then Beats by Dre's newest summer range of Powerbeats Pro might be up his street.

They've just introduced four new illuminating colours: Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red and Glacier Blue.

Buy now: Beats By Dre Powerbeats Pro, £219.95 from Apple.com

Male Grooming Gift Box

Personalised Male Grooming Gift Box for One. Picture: Red Letter Days

Take your dad’s grooming routine to a new level with this personalised, one-off men’s grooming mystery box.

Simply answer a few questions on product preferences and the box will arrive with 5–7 amazing branded products to take care of every pampering need.

Buy now: Personalised Male Grooming Gift Box, £42 from Red Letter Days

Tentree Mystery Bag

Tentree mystery box. Picture: Tentree

Having trouble deciding what to get your dad? This mystery bag could be the perfect solution.

Inside you will find carefully chosen, colour coordinated clothing items from tentree’s sustainable collection of super comfy, high quality tees, hoodies, joggers, shorts, caps and sweats.

If that wasn't enough, for every bag gifted, tentree plant a whopping 50 trees at reforestation projects around the world, helping to support local communities and the planet alike.

Buy now: Tentree mystery bags, £110 from tentree

Luxury One Night Stay For Two

Luxury One Night Stay with Dinner and Fizz for Two. Picture: Red Letter Days

So your dad might not be able to go anywhere just yet, but this gift voucher for a luxury one night stay could be the perfect thing for look forward to when lockdown lifts.

He will feel thoroughly spoilt with a hand-picked collection of luxurious overnight breaks to choose from across the country, complete with a three-course dinner and a glass of fizz.

Buy now: Luxury One Night Stay with Dinner and Fizz for Two, £139 from Red Letter Days

Black & Black Classic VOTCH

Black & Black Classic VOTCH. Picture: VOTCH

VOTCH is a sustainable and entirely vegan watch brand. Each model in their range is made from Pinatex, a natural leather alternative made from fibres extracted from the by-product of pineapples.

With more and more dads becoming eco-conscious, this beautiful watch is a perfect Father's Day gift.

Buy now: Black & Black Classic VOTCH, £120

ShiftCam MultiLens case

ShiftCam MultiLens Case. Picture: ShiftCam

This incredible phone case enables you to take professional-style photos easily, without the hassle of attaching bulky and expensive lenses to your camera.

The MultiLens case, which is compatible with iPhone 11, Pro, and Pro Max, allows the user to easily improve their photography - and is the perfect gift for any dad who enjoys taking pictures.

The case comes with 4x Telephoto*, 10x Macro, 20x Macro* and 180-degree fish eye lenses, plus a CPL filter in fractions of a second, adding unparalleled versatility and quality to the iPhone 11 camera.

Heart.co.uk tried out the phone case, and we were seriously impressed by how much the quality of landscape photographs improved with its use.

And it's really easy to use - all you need to do is shift the lens back and for the desired effect, and you can easily move it away from the camera if you wish to take pictures without it.

Buy now: ShiftCam MultiLens case (various prices)

361 Meraki 3 running shoes

The Meraki 3 are suitable for runners of all abilities. Picture: 361

Whether your dad is new to running or already has a few 10k medals to his name, he’ll love the 361 Meraki 3 trainers.

The latest release from 361, it's a cushioned and durable running trainer, featuring a brand new Ortholite sockliner for optimum comfort.

Buy now: Meraki 3, 361, priced £119

Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Mini. Picture: Google

The Google Nest Mini features improved sound quality and bass for all your dad's favourite playlists.

It also features a custom 100% recycled fabric cover, making it sustainable and the minimal design blends into any room setting.

Buy now: Google Nest Mini, £49

Chimney Fire Coffee subscription

Treat your dad to delicious, ethically sourced, coffee from around the world. Picture: Chimney Fire Coffee

If your dad needs a cup of coffee before he gets going in the morning, treat him to subscription to Chimney Fire Coffee. This ethical coffee roasting brand, produces and supplies a fully sustainable range of speciality coffees to cafes direct to your door.

For Chimney Fire Coffee, it’s all about sustainability, flavour and experiences. They know exactly where their coffee comes from, use biodegradable packaging, and provide a range of 8 speciality coffees to suit different tastes.

Buy now: Chimney Fire Coffee, from £7 a month