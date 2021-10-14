Beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 14 of the best to buy or pre-order now

We've picked out some indulgent and great value beauty advent calendars for men and women. Picture: Heart

By Emma Gritt

December is a BUSY month - so why not opt for an advent calendar that powers you through party season.. or helps you recover from the Christmas rush? Here are our top picks....



Makeup Obsession Final Count Down Advent Calendar

This calendar is packed with new and exclusive Makeup Obsession products. Picture: Revolution Beauty

Make sure you look your glammest possible self in the run up to Christmas by treating yourself to this bumper beauty calendar.

It is packed with 25 days' worth of new and exclusive Makeup Obsession products and accessories, including shadow palettes, lipsticks, lip glosses, highlighters, makeup brushes and more.

Makeup Revolution products are all certified cruelty free.

Where to buy: Revolution Beauty, £40

Baylis & Harding Men’s Grooming Advent Calendar

This advent calendar is packed with men's pampering goodies. Picture: Bayliss & Harding

Baylis & Harding's new Signature for Him Grooming Advent Calendar contains a selection of grooming products including aftershave balm, shower gel, hair and body wash, face wash, foot lotion and muscle soak.

The products come in three scents, Citrus, Lime & Mint and Black Pepper & Ginseng.

Where to buy: Boots, £40

Lacura Beauty Advent Calendar

Aldi's beauty advent calendar is packed with award-winning Lacura products. Picture: Aldi

Aldi's award-winning Lacura range is always surprising us (and thrilling us with their new bargainous Drunk Elephant inspired peels and masks) - and the brand's new advent calendar is no exception.

The Lacura Beauty advent calendar is packed full of twenty-four of their iconic and cruelty-free products including perfume, skincare and a soothing pillow sleep spray which will help you wind down after a mad day of Christmas shopping.

Stock of the calendar is extremely limited, but you can pre-order online from the 24th October or buy in-store from 28th October.

Where to buy: Aldi, £54.99

Read now: Beer advent calendars available to buy or pre-order now

2021 Dr. Hauschka Advent Calendar

The calendar is packed with beautifully packaged Dr. Hauschka products. Picture: Dr. Hauschka

One of the best things about splurging on a high end beauty advent calendar is that you get a haul of incredible products for a fraction of the price if you were buying full-size bottles.

Dr. Hauschka is one of these brands, and their £85 advent calendar is packed with products worth £154!

The products are packaged within a luxurious gift box, with each individual gift lovingly wrapped in a reusable cotton bag.

In these you'll find favourites like the Soothing Cleansing Milk and Rose Day Cream, as well as a full sized Hydrating Cream Mask.

Where to buy: Feel Unique, £85 (worth £154!)

Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar

This calendar is jammed with an incredible array of products. Picture: Amazon

This year’s Amazon beauty advent calendar includes some big names such as Foreo, Max Factor, John Frieda, Elemis, Neal’s Yard and L'Occitane.

Every day in the run up to Christmas you will discover 24 full size products and deluxe samples - so you'll be all kitted out to glam up, or wind down!

Where to buy: Amazon, £70 (worth £260!)



Revolution You Are The Revolution Advent Calendar

This calendar is packed with all you need for Christmas party season... and NYE! Picture: Revolution Beauty

Featuring 25 days of new and exclusive Revolution products and accessories, including lipsticks, lip glosses, highlighters, makeup brushes, and more.

It’s the ultimate advent calendar for the beauty -obsessed! Think caramel hues, golden highlighter and beautiful rose hues.

Where to buy: Revolution Beauty, £40

Crystal Clear 12 Days of Christmas

This calendar is packed full of skin clearing products. Picture: Crystal Clear

The Crystal Clear beauty advent calendar is packed with 12 best-selling products, from a cooling eye serum to a brightening face mask.

It includes a full sized Quartz Powerball Miracle Eye Serum, plus more of their complexion clearing products, cleansing gels and bath oils.

Where to buy: Crystal Clear, £89.99 (worth £149!)

BeautyPro 12 Days of Christmask Advent Calendar

Your skin will be glowing all festive season with these goodies. Picture: Beauty Pro

The BeautyPro Advent Calendar features 12 of their award-winning, best selling sheet masks, there's a pamper behind every door!

Each day, wake up to reveal a full size BeautyPro product - the perfect treat for the face, eyes, hands and feet.

Where to buy: Beauty Pro, £39

LOOKFANTASTIC 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar

This is one of the most highly coveted advent calendars. Picture: LOOKFANTASTIC

Following a pre-order sell-out in 2020, this year’s calendar is just as highly anticipated!

Filled with 25 luxurious beauty treats from best-selling brands including Kate Somerville, Phillip Kingsley and NARS the contents of the calendar are worth over £410 - but it can be yours for just £85.

Better still for LOOKFANTASTIC subscription box members, they can get £15 off, making it even more of a steal.

Where to buy: LOOKFANTASTIC, £85 (worth over £410!)

Glossybox ‘Surprise Me’ 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar

There are some incredible products in this luxe beauty calendar. Picture: Glossybox

This year’s GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendar contains 25 beauty must-haves from cult beauty brands including Elemis, PIXI, Sarah Chapman and Huda Beauty.

Worth over £465, the calendar will retail at £85 for subscribers and £105 for non-subscribers, perfect for treating yourself (or a loved one this Christmas).

It was a sell-out in 2020, so make sure you get in early with this one!

Where to buy: Glossybox, £105 (worth over £465!)



ESPA Hidden Treasures Advent Calendar

This calendar is full of beautiful smelling products. Picture: ESPA

A selection of full size and deluxe minis, the ESPA Advent Calendar is a journey of discovery and the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one.

It includes natural, essential oil enriched products for the face, body, and home such as new favourites, the Active Nutrients Yuzu & Ginger Cleansing Sorbet and the Clean & Green Detox Mask, and signature blend classics - Restorative Bath and Body Oil and Restful Pillow Mist.



Where to buy: LOOKFANTASTIC, £160 (worth £389!)



Mankind Advent Calendar 2021

The skincare and grooming obsessed man in your life will love this calendar. Picture: Mankind

Back for 2021, the Mankind advent calendar is packed with more than double the amount of luxurious male grooming products than last year's.

Discover male-care favourites from hero brands such as La Roche-Posay, Molton Brown and ESPA.

The calendar is made up of a 25 highly sought-after full, deluxe minis and travel size products including, Avant Deluxe Hyaluronic Acid Vivifying Face and Night cream, worth £73.50, and Dr Brandt Microdermabrasion Age-Defying Exfoliator, worth £57.

Where to buy: Mankind, £100 (worth £440!)

The Perfume Shop

There are 24 mini fragrances in to be discovered in the run up to Christmas. Picture: The Perfume Shop

The Perfume Shop's first ever advent calendar is packed with 24 magical miniature scents for him and her, from bestselling brands such as Hugo Boss, Paco Rabanne and Versace, as well a surprise gift on Christmas Day.

It will be available from early November, and the calendar is made from 100% recyclable materials, you can do good, and feel good, when you smell good!

Where to buy: The Perfume Shop, £79.99

BARBER PRO 12 Days of Grooming Essentials

This advent calendar is packed full of skin soothing products for men. Picture: BARBER PRO

Behind each door you'll find one of BARBER PRO's best sellers to help all grooming routine during the festive season.

It's a great choice for those who find the winter tough on the skin, with the collection of grooming essentials helping to transform your man's face and eyes just in time for Christmas

Where to buy: BARBER PRO, £39