Christmas gifts for foodies: Delicious food and drink hampers to send to loved ones

A festive hamper is a wonderful gift to send to a loved one you can't see this Christmas. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Christmas is the season to eat, drink and be merry - and thanks to these gorgeous food and drink hampers, you can still send some festive cheer to loved ones - and keep socially distanced.

The Larder Hamper

Treat yourself to delicious Spanish staples with this adventurous hamper. Picture: Ultracomida

Pack the pantry with Spanish food and drink to last all season long - this hamper is designed to fill your larder with Spanish favourites.

It includes: a tin of artichokes, pisto casero, a tin of Arroyabe yellow-fin tuna, piquillo peppers, mojo picon olives, paella rice, a jar of butter beans, a pack of habas fritas, a pack of bread sticks, rojo picante and cilantro, smoked mild paprika, extra virgin olive oil and Toro Albala balsamic vinegar.

If you decide to save it until New Year's Eve, be sure to indulge in another Spanish tradition and eat a grape every time the clock strikes twelve to guarantee a prosperous 2021.

Where to buy: Ultracomida, £60

Dickinson & Morris pork hamper

If you love a meat eater, they will love this. Picture: Dickinson & Morris

This best-selling luxury hamper from Dickinson & Morris contains a selection of their delicious Pork Pies made with 100% British pork shoulder, thick pork sausages, their famous Melton Hunt Cake, local Stilton and chutney and a selection of wine and prosecco.

Send your loved one a: Large Pork Pie (454g), 6 Mini Pork Pies (300g), Wedge Blue Stilton Cheese (454g), Wedge Rutland Red Cheese (200g), Melton Red Chutney (280g), Walnut, Honey & Olive Oil Crackers (125g), Fair Trade Santa Digna Cabernet Sauvignon (75cl), Fair Trade Santa Digna Sauvignon Blanc (75cl), Prosecco (75cl), Dickinson & Morris Thick Pork Sausages (454g), Melton Hunt Cake (907g).

Where to buy: Porkpie.co.uk, £99 (plus delivery)

Scotch and seafood

Treat a loved one to a delicious light seafood supper, and a bottle of tastebud tingling scotch. Picture: Fish to Your Door

What could be more delightfully wintery than a cosy night at home in front of a roaring fire with a bottle of scotch and some seafood that is so fresh you can still taste the sea air?

Distilled and matured by the sea on Scotland’s most northerly shores, Old Pulteney whisky has partnered with Fish to Your Door for a special hamper including an indulgent, yet effortless meal, ideal for relaxed dining: Old Pulteney 12 Years Old, oysters, an oyster shucking knife, smoked salmon, dressed crabs, a cooked or dressed lobster.

Available for delivery nationwide.

Where to buy: Fish to Your Door, £115

Best of Italy Hamper

This hamper is bursting with ingredients perfect for an Italian food fan. Picture: Sous Chef

Delight a fan of Italian cuisine with an impressive hamper packed to bursting with speciality Italian foods.

The foodies at Sous Chef have hand-picked 11 store cupboard stars that you’ll use every day, to indulgent sweet snacks that make perfect after dinner treats.

Pair Pastificio dei Campi’s 100% durum wheat spaghetti with Casa Marrazzo’s DOP San Marzano tomatoes for a classic pasta pomodoro, spread silky smooth Amalfi lemon jam over brioche, or snack on sweet, delicate salami, made in rural northern Italy.

Where to buy: Sous Chef, £110

Bolney's Christmas Wine & Cheese Lovers Hamper

This hamper is packed with delicious treats and gorgeous English wines. Picture: Bolney Wine Estate

This hamper is a brilliant introduction to English wine - which is absolutely delicious.

This bumper hamper has so much to munch through, there is every chance there will be some left by the time social distancing restrictions are lifted and we can go to people's homes again!

It contains: 75cl Blanc de Blanc, 75cl Pinot Noir, Quinta do Vallado 10 yr Tawny Port, English Farmhouse Cheddar 200g, Tunworth 250g, Stilon in a Pot, Bolney Bacchus Chutney, Toast for Cheese Gift Tin, All Butter Spelt Crackers, Lilly Puds Xmas Pudding 485g, Charbonnel et Walker Dark Chocolate Mint Thins.

Where to buy: Bolney Wine Estate, £195

Large Festive Hamper

Send a delicious taste of the South West's best growers and artisan producers. Picture: Darts Farm

Enjoy the spoils of Devon without gambling on the traffic of the A303 by ordering a gorgeous festive hamper from Darts Farm.

They have a huge variety of hampers available (with Christmas delivery guaranteed for orders up until the 18 December), with prices starting from just £19.99.

The Large Festive Hamper is packed full of the best seasonal produce from their local artisan food and drink producers.

Where to buy: Darts Farm, £79

Home of Bombay Hamper

With no less than five bottles of Bombay Sapphire, this hamper will keep people going all the way til Easter! Picture: Bombay Sapphire

A great gift for the cocktail connoisseur or gin-expert... with a love of luxury.

This Bombay hamper is perfect for the budding home-bartender, and features their full range with Bombay Sapphire, Bombay Dry, Bombay English Estate, Bombay Sapphire East and Bombay Bramble with a bar spoon and jigger.

(You might want to warn them in advance to get some tonic in!)

Where to buy: Laverstoke e-shop, from £120

The BonBox Hot Chocolate x Candy Cane Gin

If you know someone with a seriously sweet tooth, snap up one of these 100 limited edition gin hot chocolate kits.

The collaboration, between St. Andrews distillery Eden Mill and artisan chocolatier BonBox, includes all of the ingredients needed to create the ultimate, luxury boozy festive white hot chocolate.

In the kit is a bottle of Eden Mill Candy Cane Christmas Gin - described as the perfect balance of juniper and cool candy cane freshness – red, delicious, with a candied, cool peppermint twist.

You mix it up with BonBox Artisan Chocolates' Luxury White Drinking Chocolate, which is made of finely grated white chocolate with a sweet vanilla finish, loaded with cocoa butter ensuring a velvety, luxurious and indulgent drink.

Where to buy: Eden Mill, £30

Mionetto Aperol Spritz

What could be a nicer surprise than an Aperol Spritz in the post? Picture: Mionetto

Transport your tastebuds to Northern Italy with a refreshing Mionetto Aperol Spritz and delicious Crosta & Mollica snacks.

Perfect to send to a couple you will only be able to ring the New Year in with remotely, get the first round in with inimitable style.

The box includes: 1 x Mionetto DOC Treviso Prosecco 75cl; 1 x Aperol 70cl; 2 x Fever Tree Soda Water 200ml; 2 x Crosta & Mollica Snacks (Tarallini and Grissini) .

Where to buy: Slurp, £27.95