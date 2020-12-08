Can you guess the Christmas songs from the emojis? Try our tricky festive quiz

Test your festive song knowledge with this fun quiz. Picture: Getty

If you're the sort of person who would happily listen to Christmas songs all year round, you'll love these fun brainteasers...

Everyone has a favourite Christmas song.

Some people love the oldies, the Rockin' Around the Christmas Trees, and White Christmas.

Others prefer their festive anthems to be a bit more modern, choosing Underneath the Tree by Kelly Clarkson, or Christmas Lights by Coldplay.

And yes, there are traditionalists who can't get enough of Band Aid, and Mariah Carey!

There are so many brilliant Christmas songs out there, but can you identify them just by emoji?

The team at Odds Monkey have put together this tricky brainteaser, give it a go and let us know how many you guessed right in the poll below... where you'll also find the answers.

Good luck!

Do these emojis translate in to Christmas songs to you? Picture: OddsMonkey

They're getting a bit trickier now... Picture: Heart

If you can guess number 10 you are a TRUE Christmas fan. Picture: Heart

We're entering to the hard zone with these ones. Picture: Heart

These two are real head scratchers... Picture: Heart

Scroll down for the answers!

Answers:

1. Driving Home For Christmas (Chris Rea)

2. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! (Dean Martin)

3. Fairytale of New York (The Pogues)

4. Santa Baby (Eartha Kitt)

5. Blue Christmas (Elvis Presley, Martina McBride)

6. Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (Elmo & Patsy)

7. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause (The Jackson 5)

8. Silent Night (Bing Crosby and various artists)

9.The Little Drummer Boy (Katherine Kennicott Davis and various artists)

10.Run Ruldolph Run (Chuck Berry)

11.Mistletoe and Wine (Cliff Richard)

12. Joy to the world (Pentatonix)

13. Stop The Cavalry (Jona Lewie)

14. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (Brenda Lee)

15. Jingle Bell Rock (Bobby Helms)

16. Frosty the Snowman (Gene Autry)

17. Step into Christmas (Elton John)

18. Feliz Navidad (José Feliciano

