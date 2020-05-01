'Best comet in years' set to light up the night sky for the next month

1 May 2020, 10:48

A comet named 'SWAN' is set to light up the skies this May
A comet named 'SWAN' is set to light up the skies this May. Picture: Getty
By Alice Dear

Comet 'Swan' is said to be so bright it can be seen by the naked eye, even though it is 75million miles away.

The UK is set to be graced with a spectacular show for a month as comet, named 'Swan', is set to light up the sky.

The comet, which is 75million miles from our planet, is currently flying past Earth – and it's so bright it can be seen by the naked eye.

The comet gives off a green glow, followed by a long blue tail.

Families will be able to look out their windows and see the comet on it's brightest nights
Families will be able to look out their windows and see the comet on it's brightest nights. Picture: Getty

While the comet will be visible in the skies for the next month, the next brightest date is said to be May 2 at 3:34am.

The comet will be closest to Earth on May 13, making for another great chance to try and catch it flying through the night sky.

While the Southern Hemisphere is said to be getting the best views of Comet Swan, sightings across the UK and the US have already been reported.

A British astrophotogapher was able to capture a stunning picture of the comet on April 28th, telling his Twitter followers it was "the best comet I've seen in some years!"

If you're eager to spot Comet Swan yourself, make sure to poke your head out the window on one of the days reported for it to be the brightest.

Comet Swan is said to have a green glow and a blue tail
Comet Swan is said to have a green glow and a blue tail. Picture: Getty

You can also use stargazing apps to help you locate the comet, as well as follow the Comet's official Twitter page for regular updates.

