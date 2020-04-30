Woman shares 'genius' wardrobe space-saving hack using only can ring pulls

30 April 2020, 16:28

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the best wardrobe hack the Internet has seen in years.

With lockdown across the UK continuing into May, people are getting more organised at home than ever before.

Many people have taken this time to improve their living spaces, including sorting out their wardrobes and the piles of clothes left unworn inside them.

Now, one woman has shared a hack which has been hailed "pure genius" to help you in a quest for a more organised wardrobe.

Using just ring pulls from soft drink cans, you can triple your wardrobe space
Using just ring pulls from soft drink cans, you can triple your wardrobe space. Picture: TikTok/hollyvlogsofficial
You might want to start collecting the ring pulls from your cans in order to get your wardrobe in order
You might want to start collecting the ring pulls from your cans in order to get your wardrobe in order. Picture: TikTok/hollyvlogsofficial

Holly, a TikTok sensation, shared a video on her page of her using just ring pulls from cans of soft drinks to stack her hanging pieces.

She starts by looping one of the ring pulls around the metal part of the hanger, and then simply uses the same piece of can to hang another item from it.

You can simply loop the hangers into the pull rings in order to stack clothes
You can simply loop the hangers into the pull rings in order to stack clothes. Picture: TikTok/hollyvlogsofficial

Using this hack, you can stack several pieces together in the wardrobe, and even organise outfits ready for when we're wearing something other than sweatpants and jumpers.

People have been left seriously impressed by this simple and smart hack, with the video now raking in a huge 40,000 likes.

One person commented on the video: "That is GENIUS!", while another shade: "Oooo such a good tip".

